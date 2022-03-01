PNY XLR8 Gaming microSD card is perfect for Nintendo Switch and Valve Steam Deck

From time to time, a manufacturer will release a memory card that it claims is designed for gaming. Consumers often wonder if there is anything special about these cards that will truly benefit gamers. The answer is largely... no. Sorry, folks, but a storage card that is designed for gaming is usually just marketing hype.

With all of that said, today, PNY launches a microSD card under its XLR8 gaming brand. You know what? Thanks to the card's impressive specifications, gamers will actually want to check it out. While it is primarily intended to be used with the Nintendo Switch, it will absolutely be a smart choice for the new Valve Steam Deck and Android devices too. The card will, of course, work with any device that uses such a card, including the Raspberry Pi, drones, digital cameras, and more.

"XLR8 Gaming microSD Cards from PNY are the ideal solution for gamers who demand the best possible performance from their mobile and portable gaming devices. With lightning-fast speeds of up to 100MB/s sequential read and 90MB/s sequential write, the XLR8 Gaming microSD Cards offer the performance required for mainstream and enthusiast gamers to take their gaming experience to the next level," says PNY.

The company adds, "XLR8 Gaming microSD cards are U3-rated and feature V30 Video Speed to ensure a minimum sustained read and write speed, enabling extended lengths of 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode photo. The XLR8 Gaming microSD cards are equipped with A2 Application Performance, allowing users to jump into the action and run gaming apps directly from the microSD card. It also helps deliver faster app launch and smoother game play performance."

PNY shares specifications below.

Capacities128GB, 256GB, 512GB
InterfaceUHS-I
Speed ClassClass 10, U3, V30
Read and Write SpeedUp to 100MB/s read
Up to 90MB/s write
App PerformanceA2
DurabilityMagnet Proof, Shock Proof, Temperature
Proof, Waterproof, X-Ray Proof
WarrantyLifetime Limited

Want your own PNY XLR8 Gaming microSD card? Good news -- it is available starting today! The 128GB model can be had here for $15.99, while the 256GB version can be purchased here for $28.99. The 512GB variant, which is the highest capacity, is available here for $59.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

