OWC Envoy Pro FX external SSD now available in 4TB capacity

Last year, in the beginning of 2021, we told you about the Envoy Pro FX -- an external solid state drive from OWC. What made this particular SSD special was its use of two chipsets to maximize compatibility with both Thunderbolt and regular USB-C. The drive even comes with a dongle to make it compatible with USB-A.

And now, in 2022, OWC is giving the Envoy Pro FX a capacity boost. While the SSD remains the same in all other ways, as of today, it can now be had with a 4TB capacity option. Previously, the drive was limited to 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. As you can see, 4TB is a pretty significant increase.

How much does the 4TB variant of the Envoy Pro FX cost, though? You can buy the SSD from OWC directly here now for $899. Smaller (and less expensive) capacities can be ordered here.

Yeah, the top capacity of this SSD is quite pricey, but don't forget, OWC is a very reputable brand. Not to mention, the drive is MIL-STD810G rated, so it is obviously designed to be rugged and long-lasting. Plus, it offers up to up to 2800MB/s speeds, which are quite respectable.

Ultimately, if you are looking to safeguard your data while accessing it quickly, the OWC Envoy Pro FX should absolutely be considered. The new 4TB capacity option just makes an already-great drive even better.

