Microsoft is finally killing of Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

Internet Explorer has been in its death throes for quite some time, and now Microsoft is finally ready to put the browser out of its misery.

In less than two months, the company will release an update for Microsoft Edge, and this will permanently disabled Internet Explorer 11 "on certain versions of Windows 10 devices". The big day is February 14, 2023 -- Valentine's Day -- and is a different approach to the one Microsoft had previously said it would be using.

Microsoft had previously indicated that an update for Windows itself would be used to disable Internet Explorer 11, but now Edge will be used instead. However, an update for Windows will still be used to remove icons from the Start menu.

In an announcement entitled "New details on IE11 desktop application permanent disablement scheduled for February 14, 2023", Microsoft says:

The out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application is scheduled to be permanently disabled on certain versions of Windows 10 devices on February 14, 2023, through a Microsoft Edge update, not a Windows update as previously communicated. All remaining devices that have not already been redirected from IE11 to Microsoft Edge are scheduled to be redirected with the Microsoft Edge update scheduled for February 14, 2023. The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 users to Microsoft Edge. As a reminder, IE11 has been out of support since June 15, 2022.

The company goes on to say:

Organizations that have already transitioned from IE11 to Microsoft Edge with IE mode will not be impacted when the IE11 desktop application is scheduled to be permanently disabled on February 14, 2023. Note: If you would like to remove the IE visual references such as on the taskbar or Start Menu, you will need to use the Disable IE policy before February 14, 2023. If your organization still has dependencies on IE11, you must take steps now to complete your transition before February 14, 2023, or risk business disruption at scale when users lose access to IE11-dependent applications.

Referring to the upcoming Windows update that will remove shortcuts, Microsoft says: "IE11 visual references, such as the IE11 icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, will be removed by the June 2023 Windows monthly security update release (‘B’ release) scheduled for June 13, 2023. They will also be removed by the non-security preview release on certain Windows 10 versions scheduled for May 23, 2023. For more information, please read the FAQ".

