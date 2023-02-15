2022 breaks records for cyber threat activity

No Comments

The final quarterly analysis of 2022's threat landscape from Nuspire confirms that last year saw the most threat activity in history.

While Q4 saw dips across all three sectors Nuspire monitors -- malware, botnets and exploits -- the net sum for the year shows a marked increase, especially in the case of exploits, which nearly doubled.

"We saw some normal ebbs in threat activity over the year, but the surges were stunning, delivering a volume of attacks we've never seen before," says J.R. Cunningham, chief security officer at Nuspire. "While many of the methods focused on securing quick wins, like phishing and exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities, we also saw a rise in more coordinated threat group attacks on large organizations and critical infrastructure. Expect 2023 to have more of this activity, as well as adversaries' increased attention toward attacking consumer IoT devices."

Advertisement

The report shows that exploit activity grew by 105 percent in Q4 2022, with total 2022 exploits nearly doubling over 2021. Brute forcing being the most popular tactic, increasing by nearly 400 percent over Q3 2022.

Malware jumped nearly 35 percent in Q4, with its year-on-year increase reaching 6.85 percent. Nuspire attributes this relatively smaller increase to the positive effects of Microsoft's decision to block Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) macros by default for Office files.

Botnets also saw a 30 percent jump in 2022, with banking trojan Torpig Mebroot comprising more than 40 percent of all botnet activity throughout the year.

"If 2022 showed us anything, it's that threat actors are not only increasingly adept at finding ways to circumnavigate established cybersecurity defenses, but also, they bring a level of agility that lets them quickly course correct when a vector loses viability," says Craig Robinson, research VP for security services at IDC. "We've seen the emergence of new security technologies aimed at thwarting a more creative and sophisticated adversary population, but no specific technology can replace the value of targeted threat intelligence to understand what's out there, how they're doing it and what you can do to protect yourself."

The full report is available from the Nuspire site.

Image credit: alexskopje/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The annual audit myth: Why law firms cannot treat cyber security as a tick box exercise

Free tool helps identify firewall misconfigurations

2022 breaks records for cyber threat activity

Why tough times need quality software [Q&A]

ChatGPT may not be a bad thing for education

Malicious DDoS attacks up by 150 percent

Java underpins enterprise app modernization plans

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is issuing an update to permanently kill Internet Explorer 11 tomorrow

31 Comments

Leak shows Microsoft is working on Windows 11 23H2, AKA Sun Valley 3 or Moment 4

18 Comments

Bring on the bloat! Microsoft adds Adobe Acrobat PDF technology to its Edge browser

14 Comments

Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool and MSDT Troubleshooters to be killed off with a Windows 11 update

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25295 with fixes and a new commercial policy

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.