Ransomware detection improves but attacks persist

No Comments
Ransomware skull

Defenders have become more successful at detecting and preventing ransomware, but even so its share of incidents declined only four percentage points from 2021 to 2022.

The latest X-Force Threat Intelligence Index from IBM Security also finds that attackers continue to innovate, with the average time to complete a ransomware attack dropping from two months down to less than four days.

The deployment of backdoors, allowing remote access to systems, emerged as the top action by attackers last year. About 67 percent of those backdoor cases related to ransomware attempts, where defenders were able to detect the backdoor before ransomware was deployed. The uptick in backdoor deployments can be partially attributed to their high market value. X-Force has observed threat actors selling existing backdoor access for as much as $10,000, compared to stolen credit card data, which can sell for less than $10 today.

Advertisement

"The shift towards detection and response has allowed defenders to disrupt adversaries earlier in the attack chain -- tempering ransomware's progression in the short term," says Charles Henderson, head of IBM Security X-Force. "But it's only a matter of time before today's backdoor problem becomes tomorrow's ransomware crisis. Attackers always find new ways to evade detection. Good defense is no longer enough. To break free from the never-ending rat race with attackers, businesses must drive a proactive, threat-driven security strategy."

Among other findings from the report are that extortion is the most common impact of attacks in 2022, primarily achieved through ransomware or business email compromise attacks. Europe is the most targeted region for this method, representing 44 percent of extortion cases observed, as threat actors seek to exploit geopolitical tensions.

Email thread hijacking has also seen a significant rise in 2022, with attackers using compromised email accounts to reply within ongoing conversations posing as the original participant. X-Force observed the rate of monthly attempts increase by 100 percent compared to 2021 data.

The full report is available from the IBM site.

Photo Credit: Carlos Amarillo/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The dark data challenge

What do we want? Data! What shall we do with it? Ermmm...

84 percent of codebases contain known open source vulnerabilities

How the tech industry can tackle the e-waste crisis head on

CISOs in smaller businesses suffer stress that puts the company at risk

Ransomware detection improves but attacks persist

Twitter could be about to open source its algorithm

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is adding a useful End Task option to the Windows 11 taskbar; here's how to enable it now!

16 Comments

Twitter is going to make you pay for some elements of 2FA -- act now to secure your account for free!

12 Comments

MSI launches RadiX AXE6600 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router with RGB lighting

10 Comments

ChatGPT may not be a bad thing for education

7 Comments

Microsoft plans to let you choose the tone of AI chats in Bing and Edge

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.