Get 'Coach Me! Your Personal Board of Directors' (worth $28.00) FREE for a limited time

In Coach Me! Your Personal Board of Directors: Leadership Advice from the World’s Greatest Coaches, a team of world-renowned executive coaches and leadership experts delivers a revolutionary collection of contributions from 52 of the globe’s leading management thinkers. Each curated piece explores a critical issue in leadership, covering topics like self-awareness, communication, interpersonal relationships, emotional intelligence, delegation, coaching, change management, transition management, execution, and career development.

Among the 50 stories included within, readers will find inspirational and practical advice based on real-world leaders who were forced to transform their company’s business model, their organization, or themselves to achieve success.

Each concise, actionable chapter lets you be a fly on the wall of a successful leader demonstrating a solution to a commonly encountered leadership problem.

Coach Me! Your Personal Board of Directors also provides:

Thorough introductions to self-examination and self-awareness, including maximizing the impact of feedback and proven techniques to ensure your leadership measures up

Comprehensive explorations of communication and interpersonal relationship skills, including treatments of authenticity and cultural fluency

Practical discussions of emotional intelligence, including the management of out-of-control feelings and conflict management

In-depth examinations of change and transition management, including explorations of the first 100 days as a new leader and how to lead teams through crises

Perfect for managers, executives, and business leaders of all kinds, Coach Me! Your Personal Board of Directors: Leadership Advice from the World’s Greatest Coaches will also earn a place in the libraries of the coaches, consultants, and other professionals who work with leaders in government, business, and the nonprofit sectors.

