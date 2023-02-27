The challenges of network detection and response

Even as we've seen a shift towards remote working, networks remain the part of an organization that are most at risk from cyber attacks.

In a new infographic LiveAction looks at evolving network security challenges and how the right Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution can be used to tackle them.

Among its findings are that a worrying 79 percent of organizations are struggling to detect threat hidden in encrypted traffic, despite the fact that the percentage of encrypted traffic has nearly doubled since 2016. 91.5 percent of malware now arrives over encrypted connections.

80 percent of network traffic can no longer be inspected with legacy tools, and 72 percent of attackers destroy logs to hide their tracks.

The graphic also looks at how NDR tools can use behavioral analysis to help detect and prevent attacks as well as improving response times. You can see the full infographic below.

