Microsoft Defender caught issuing false warnings about safe URLs

Microsoft has confirmed an issue with Defender which resulted in users being shown warnings about URLs that were entirely safe. The emails advised admins that "a potentially malicious URL click was detected", with affected users complaining that legitimate URLs, such as Zoom meeting links, were being flagged up as dangerous.

In addition to the false positives, the "View alerts" link included in the warning emails sent out to admins failed to provide any further information that could prove useful.

Advertisement

See also:

Microsoft initiated an investigation into the problems, explaining that it was using telemetry data to determine what was going on.

In a tweet thread, Microsoft confirmed the issues and subsequent investigation:

We're investigating an issue where legitimate URL links are being incorrectly marked as malicious by the Microsoft Defender service. Additionally, some of the alerts are not showing content as expected. Further details can be found under DZ534539 within the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 29, 2023

We're reviewing diagnostics such as network telemetry data to verify the root cause and identify a path to resolution. Further detail can be found under DZ534539 in the Microsoft 365 admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 29, 2023

The good news is that the cause of the problem has been identified, and Microsoft has been able to address the issue as it explains in a further tweet:

We determined that recent additions to the SafeLinks feature resulted in the false alerts and we subsequently reverted these additions to fix the issue. More detail can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under DZ534539. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 29, 2023

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos