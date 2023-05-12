Twitter's new CEO unveiled

Twitter logo and a woman in silhouette

In the past six months, Twitter has experienced considerable upheaval since Elon Musk assumed control. Thousands of employees have been let go, account authentication has been drastically altered, and idle accounts now face deactivation.

Yesterday, Musk revealed that he had found a new leader for the company, but didn't name his hire, disclosing only that it was a woman.

SEE ALSO: Twitter quietly updates Hateful Conduct policy to remove protections for transgender users

The answer to that question, which Musk provided today, is Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal. Ms Yaccarino managed approximately 2,000 employees during her 12-year tenure and played a pivotal role in launching the company's streaming service.

In her new position, she will be responsible for overseeing business operations at Twitter. Meanwhile, Musk will continue in his roles as executive chairman and chief technology officer, supervising product, software, and sysops.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he shared in a tweet.

Musk also revealed that Ms Yaccarino will officially begin her tenure in six weeks' time.

Image credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock

