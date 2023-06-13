Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns

Logitech made a major announcement today, revealing that Bracken Darrell, the company's president and CEO, will be leaving to pursue a new opportunity. Darrell's resignation from his positions as president, CEO, and board member is effective immediately. However, he will stay with the company for the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

As part of their succession planning process, Logitech has appointed board member Guy Gecht as the interim CEO while they conduct a global search for potential candidates from both within and outside the company. Regarding Guy Gecht, it's important to note that he has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board since September 2019. Prior to taking on the interim CEO role, Gecht served on Logitech's Audit Committee and chaired the Technology and Innovation Committee.

Wendy Becker, the chairperson of Logitech's board, expressed confidence in Gecht's ability to handle the role of interim CEO. She noted that as an experienced CEO and board member since 2019, Gecht has a deep understanding of Logitech's strategy and is well-suited to oversee the company's continued execution of its plans.

Becker also expressed gratitude to Bracken Darrell for his leadership during a transformative period, where Logitech experienced consistent growth and established itself as an award-winning design company known for its innovative products. The board thanked Darrell for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors while eagerly anticipating the selection of his successor.

In his response, Guy Gecht conveyed his excitement about Logitech's current position, emphasizing the company's leadership in growth markets, its renowned product innovation, strong financial foundation, and exceptional leadership team. Gecht looks forward to collaborating with the team to continue executing Logitech's strategic vision.

Bracken Darrell, reflecting on his nearly ten years as CEO, expressed his belief that this is the right time for a leadership transition. He expressed gratitude to the incredible people at Logitech for their hard work and pledged to work closely with Guy Gecht and the board to ensure a seamless handover. Darrell also mentioned that he plans to remain a customer, shareholder, and avid supporter of Logitech and its products.

What do you think of this announcement? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Image credit: stevanovicigor/depositphotos.com