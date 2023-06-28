TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 is a thin and powerful Linux laptop

Today, TUXEDO launches the new 8th generation InfinityBook Pro 16. This Linux laptop brings impressive CPU performance, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a svelte design to the table. Housed within an incredibly thin, 17mm, 1.6 kg magnesium-enhanced chassis, this machine is not just about style; it's about serious performance as well.

This new notebook from TUXEDO is designed for content creators, software developers, and business users who value not only an aesthetically pleasing slim design but also impressive performance under the hood, thanks to the Intel Core i7-13700H and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics.

Beyond the aesthetics, the InfinityBook Pro 16 shines in functionality too. The low-profile white illuminated keyboard and a large glass trackpad ensure effortless input, while the generous slots for RAM and SSDs make it a strong contender for those needing high-capacity storage.

As previously stated, the CPU inside this laptop is the Intel Core i7-13700H with 14 cores and 20 threads, ensuring amazing performance. If graphics are your thing, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM each provide considerable performance, though they operate at a reduced TGP due to the ultra-thin design.

The 16:10 aspect ratio of the 16-inch display offers more vertical screen space, making it ideal for multitasking. The 2560 x 1600 resolution should make it a good choice for both photo and video editing. Gamers haven't been forgotten either, with the display supporting NVIDIA's G-SYNC and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Another cool feature is the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 for high-speed data transfer. There are also options for connecting additional displays via USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 (only with NVIDIA graphics) and HDMI 2.0b (hardwired to iGPU).

As with all TUXEDO offerings, the InfinityBook Pro 16 can be customized to suit your needs, and comes with full Linux support. You can also choose to have Windows 11 pre-installed. Available in Deep Grey and Ice Grey, this notebook is undoubtedly designed for the style-conscious user.

Pricing start at around 1300 EUR (excluding VAT) for the base configuration, and it's available for pre-order now here, with deliveries starting at the end of July.