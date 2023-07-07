TP-Link releases Deco X55 Pro AX3000 Whole Home Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

Today, TP-Link launches the Deco X55 Pro AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System. A notable feature is all three included access points have dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. These ports can take advantage of the potential multi-gig speeds provided by the user's local ISP, offering ultra-fast wired connections.

The system also utilizes Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver up to 3Gbps wireless speed. Thanks to its 160 MHz channel, the Deco X55 Pro performs 250 percent better than four-stream Wi-Fi 5 mesh systems, doubling both bandwidth and throughput.

The Deco X55 Pro boasts integrated AI-Driven Mesh technology. It uses advanced algorithms and self-learning capabilities to adapt to the user's home environment and network loads, enabling devices to connect to the most optimal network source when needed.

With WPA3 encryption and TP-Link HomeShield, the Deco X55 Pro ensures a secure network while allowing users to manage online time and content through robust parental controls. It also offers Quality of Service (QoS) features and comprehensive network performance reports.

Covering up to 6,500 sq. ft., or about four to six rooms, the Deco X55 Pro guarantees consistent Wi-Fi coverage throughout your house, capable of connecting over 150 devices even in traditionally hard-to-reach areas. Set-up is made simple with the user-friendly Deco App.

Priced at $299.99 for the 3-pack, the Deco X55 Pro is available on Amazon here. However, as a special launch offer, the Deco X55 Pro will be available for $239.99 until July 31 using promo code: 20DECOX55PRO.

