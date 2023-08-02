Fedora Linux comes to Apple Silicon Mac computers

In a fascinating turn of events at the Flock conference today, it was announced that Fedora Linux is set to be made available on Apple Silicon Mac computers. This development is the result of a close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi Special Interest Group (SIG) and the Asahi Linux project.

The outcome, known as Fedora Asahi Remix, promises to deliver an optimized experience for both Workstation and Server use-cases on Apple Silicon machines. The Asahi Linux project has further revealed that the Fedora Asahi Remix will serve as its new flagship distribution.

Rather than providing this support directly in Fedora Linux, a Remix was chosen to cater to the rapidly evolving Apple Silicon ecosystem. This decision is geared towards offering the best user experience possible in the current fast-paced environment. Moreover, the Remix format will allow for the prompt integration of any new hardware support that becomes available.

Despite this, it's important to note that a significant part of this effort is being directed upstream, with various key components being developed, maintained, and packaged in Fedora Linux upstream. The long-term ambition is to incorporate full Apple Silicon support into Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server in a forthcoming release. This aligns neatly with the overarching objective of the Asahi project, which is to merge support for these systems into the appropriate upstream projects.

The first official release of the Fedora Asahi Remix is scheduled to be ready by the end of August 2023. Adventurous users can already access development builds for testing immediately here, although these should be treated as unsupported and potentially unstable until the official release.

Photo credit: 3DJustincase / Shutterstock