Sabrent Rocket Nano XTRM SSD features Thunderbolt and USB compatibility

There are few tech experiences as frustrating as waiting for large files to transfer. It's why Sabrent’s all-new Rocket Nano XTRM (SB-XTMN) is so exciting. If you've been on the hunt for a blazingly fast external SSD, look no further.

The Rocket Nano XTRM is not just about speed; it’s about maximizing it. When connected via its Thunderbolt 3 mode, expect a staggering 40Gbps, allowing transfers to reach an awe-inspiring 2,700MBps. If you're thinking this kind of speed might tie it down to newer tech, think again. For older USB devices, the SB-XTMN falls back to USB mode, achieving a very respectable 900MBps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).

This SSD is a true plug-and-play device -- no cumbersome driver installations required. And forget the annoyance of hunting down the right cable. The SB-XTMN comes with both Thunderbolt and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box, ensuring you're always ready to connect.

The Rocket Nano XTRM is designed to be your go-to companion. Its petite, lightweight nature, combined with a robust aluminum body, assures both portability and durability. This aluminum isn't just for aesthetics, either. It plays a pivotal role in heat dissipation, safeguarding your data during intense operations. It even comes with an optional silicone sleeve to shield against accidental drops and adverse conditions.

The impressive Sabrent Rocket Nano XTRM can be purchased here for just $199.99. The SSD is only being offered in one capacity -- 1TB.

