AMD elevates 1440p gaming with Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT

Today at Gamescom, AMD pulled the curtains back on its newest graphics cards: the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT, optimized for high-refresh 1440p gaming, promising a leap in performance and image quality in upcoming titles.

The jewels in the crown of these cards? Their architecture. Hinging on the revolutionary AMD RDNA 3, they promise to deliver a seamless 1440p experience, hitting 60+ FPS, and giving more bang for the buck. Equipped with 16GB and 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM for the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT respectively, they also boast 50 percent higher memory bandwidth than rivals in the market. Furthermore, the introduction of AMD HYPR-RX tech ensures that gamers receive the highest performance and visual fidelity.

Scott Herkelman, the senior VP at AMD, remarked, “1440p displays are the choice of gamers today. These high-refresh displays ensure fluid gameplay, and our new graphics cards are here to amplify that experience.”

Digging deeper into the specs, the RX 7800 XT, labeled the ultimate 1440p graphics card, is powered with 60 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and overshadows its competition by 20 percent in performance-per-dollar. Its sibling, the RX 7700 XT, is no slouch either, holding 54 compute units and equally outperforming competitors in value. From AI acceleration to improved streaming quality, the capabilities of these cards cover all bases for the modern gamer.

Yet, the showstopper might be the next-gen AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3. This upscaling tech promises not only massive performance boosts but also breathtaking image quality in supported games across an array of platforms — even including those of competitors and game consoles.

For gamers looking to experience this firsthand, games like "Forspoken" by Square Enix and "Immortals of Aveum" by Ascendant Studios and EA are set to feature FSR 3 this fall. Mark Maratea, CTO at Ascendant Studios, commented on the technology, saying, "AMD FSR 3 boosts our game's performance, preserving its captivating visuals.”

For those itching to upgrade, these AMD cards will be up for grabs starting September 6, 2023, from prominent board partners. As AMD's offering further bridges the gap between performance and visual fidelity, the future of 1440p PC gaming looks brighter than ever.