Mageia 9 offers a fresh Linux alternative for Microsoft Windows 11 users

Today, Mageia 9 (which comes with Linux kernel 6.4) is finally released. The operating system stands as a comprehensive update, catering to both the everyday user and the technically savvy. Whether you're into productivity, creativity, or just exploring, Mageia 9 has something for you. In fact, this Linux distribution should be an excellent choice for those wanting to switch from Microsoft’s Windows 11.

Firstly, Mageia has poured meticulous care into the installation process. Those upgrading from Mageia 8 will appreciate the seamless transition, with the RPM database shifting from Berkeley DB to SQLite. Installation geeks might appreciate being able to utilize different ports with an HTTP server and the myriad of bug fixes.

Connectivity, particularly for Plasma Live ISO users, is smoothed out with the NetworkManager. Another nod to user-centric design is Mageia's emphasis on localization. Manuals have been translated extensively, aiming for a global appeal.

Now, for many users, the desktop environment is the heart of their experience. Mageia 9 doesn’t disappoint. You get the sleek Plasma (version 5.27.5), the ever-reliable GNOME (version 44.2), the light LXDE now based on GTK+3, Xfce (version 4.18), LXQt (version 1.3.0), MATE (version 1.26.0), Cinnamon (version 5.6), and the Enlightenment package with E25.4. There’s genuinely a desktop for everyone here.

Sound aficionados will appreciate the flexibility in the Mageia Control Center, facilitating a smooth switch between PulseAudio and PipeWire. The revamped 'Welcome' screen post-installation is a boon for new users, guiding them seamlessly.

On the graphical front, updates to Mesa 3D and X.Org refine the user experience. Internet apps see a shift with the relegation of the Chromium-browser, but Mageia 9 is prepping Firefox for an update. Novelty comes in the form of new browsers for the Gemini protocol.

For the creators and enthusiasts, the latest LibreOffice (version 7.5) promises better document handling. The coding folks will appreciate the updates in platforms like Vim (version 9.0) and NeoVim (version 0.9.1). Music encoding gets more flexible, and for those looking for a break, there's a fresh gaming category to explore.

Ready to install Mageia 9? An ISO of the newly released Linux distribution can be downloaded here now. Full release notes can be read here.