Lack of cybersecurity staff affects over 70 percent of organizations

No Comments
Vacant chair

The cybersecurity skills crisis has impacted 71 percent of organizations and left two-thirds of cybersecurity professionals saying that the job itself has become more difficult over the past two years.

New research carried out by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) finds 66 percent of respondents believe that working as a cybersecurity professional has become more difficult over the past two years, with close to a third (27 percent) stating that it is much more difficult.

Most (81 percent) respondents cite an increase in cybersecurity complexity and workload as the reason their careers are more difficult now. While 59 percent point to the increase in cyberattacks due to an expanding attack surface and 46 percent say that their cybersecurity team is understaffed. 43 percent agree that both budget pressures and regulatory compliance complexity have increased and present further challenges. Eight percent have experienced one or more disruptive security events at their organization that have made their work more difficult.

With this level of workload and stress it's not surprising that less than half of security pros are very satisfied with their current jobs, and 50 percent claim it's very likely, likely, or somewhat likely they will leave their current job this year.

When asked how their organizations could improve their overall cybersecurity programs the top responses include increasing cybersecurity training for IT and security professionals, striving to improve the organization's cybersecurity culture, hiring more staff, increasing the cybersecurity budget, and improving basic security hygiene and posture management.

"For a majority of organizations, cybersecurity continues to be treated as a cost center or compliance mandate versus a business enabler or growth driver," says Candy Alexander, board president at ISSA International. "Cybersecurity professionals are charged with protecting the organization while being overworked, overstressed, and understaffed. There was a point in time where organizations could get away with doing 'good enough security,' but those days are gone. Relentless, AI-fueled cyberattacks and expanding attack surfaces are a sampling of new problems that are going to overwhelm and overrun underinvested cybersecurity programs. Executive management needs to recognize that their business goals are only possible if cybersecurity successfully enables their business to operate in today’s threat environment day after day."

The full report is available from the ISSA site.

Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AI chatbot simplifies Kubernetes management

Lack of cybersecurity staff affects over 70 percent of organizations

Get 'Excel All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $27) for FREE

As the cookie crumbles, ID resolution reignites customer experience

Boards show confidence in their cybersecurity but still think they're at risk of attack

Why vulnerability management needs a refresh [Q&A]

Ultimate Ears launches EPICBOOM Bluetooth speaker

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

83 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

80 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

69 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

24 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

16 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.