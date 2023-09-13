Apple reveals the release date for free macOS Sonoma upgrade

No Comments
macOS Sonoma

Apple made a lot of announcements at its iPhone 15 and Apple Watch launch event, and all of the hardware has a hefty price tag attached to it. But there was also news about some freebies.

Of course, Apple is not giving away any hardware for free, but there are a number of major OS updates on the horizon for Mac and iPhone owners. Apple has now finally revealed when macOS Sonoma will launch, following the release of numerous beta versions over recent months -- and it is earlier than many people were expecting.

See also:

Based on previous macOS release dates, it was widely predicted that the final build of macOS Sonoma would be unleashed in October. But now Apple has announced that the big day is September 26. This puts the launch of the latest edition of the company's desktop operating system just over a week after the release of iOS 17 which launches on September 18.

While Sonoma -- or macOS 14 -- is not quite such a major upgrade as some previous ones, it includes a number of significant updates and additions. News of the release date is confirmed in a change to the Sonoma preview page where full details of what to expect from the OS can be found.

The update will be available for the following eligible devices when September 26 rolls around:

  • iMac (2019 and later)
  • iMac Pro (2017 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and later)
  • MacBook Air (2018 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (2018 and later)
  • Mac mini (2018 and later)
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases KB5030219 update to fix a cornucopia of security issues and other Windows 11 problems

France bans the sale of some iPhone models for exceeding European radiation limits

Apple reveals the release date for free macOS Sonoma upgrade

Kingston unveils hardware-encrypted IronKey D500S USB flash drive

Apple Watch 9 offers a fun new way of interacting with it

Apple unveils iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: New design, 48MP camera, USB-C and more

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with aerospace-grade titanium design, advanced camera system and USB-C

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

82 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

80 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

30 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

17 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.