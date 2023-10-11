Logitech Wave Keys keyboard makes work more comfortable and efficient

Today, Logitech brings something new to the table with its Wave Keys and Wave Keys for Business. These are wireless ergonomic keyboards designed to make working at a desk more comfortable and healthy. With more people of all ages spending a lot of time in front of computers, having a comfy keyboard is becoming very important.

Wave Keys comes with a special wave design in a compact size, making typing easy without having to learn anything new. It also has a soft place to rest your palms, which is great for support all day long. The wave design isn’t just for looks; it helps place your hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural position while typing. This can help reduce the usual strain from typing for a long time.

Besides comfort, Wave Keys also shows Logitech’s commitment to being environmentally friendly. The keyboard is carbon neutral, meaning it doesn’t add to the carbon footprint. The packaging is from responsibly managed forests, and parts of the keyboard are made from recycled plastic, which is great for reducing waste.

From a technical perspective, Wave Keys is quite impressive. It can connect to up to three devices at the same time, like a Mac, PC, or iPad, through Bluetooth or a special Logi BOLT receiver included. There’s also an app, Logi Options+ App, where users can customize their experience, set quick shortcuts, and create smart actions to save time and keep work moving smoothly.

For businesses that care about employee comfort, Wave Keys for Business is worth consideringi. This version has secure wireless technology making connections reliable, which is great for big companies. IT teams can easily set up these keyboards for everyone and manage them remotely, making sure they are working well and up to date. The app also helps in customizing the keyboard settings, making repetitive tasks easier.

Art O’Gnimh, the General Manager of the Core Personal Workspace business at Logitech, articulates the ethos behind this initiative, “We believe that everybody deserves to feel good at the end of a day of work, so we set about designing workspace essentials that are as attractive and approachable as they are ergonomic.”

Wave Keys can be purchased now, starting at $59.99. It can be had in three colors – Graphite (here), Off-White (here), and Rose (here). However, please note the Rose variant won’t ship until next year. The business version can be bought here in Graphite only, also for $59.99. The Wave Keys MK670 Combo, which pairs the keyboard with the Signature M550 L mouse, can be had here for $79.99. The combo is also limited to the Graphite color.

