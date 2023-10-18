Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23570 with multi-monitor support for Copilot AI

Development continues apace on Windows 11, and today Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel get a new flight which introduces improvements to Copilot, Microsoft’s AI component.

With Build 23570, Copilot can now be used across multiple monitors and Microsoft has made this addition very easy to configure and use.

To action this feature:

Simply press the Copilot button on the taskbar on whichever monitor you want Copilot to show on or use the WIN + C shortcut to show Copilot on the last monitor that it was visible on. If you are using a keyboard, you can use the WIN + T keyboard shortcut to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar and navigate to the Copilot taskbar button to show Copilot on any monitor.

In addition, Xbox Game Bar will now show as Game Bar under the Start menu and also under Settings > System > Apps > Installed apps.

Fixes in this build include:

[File Explorer]

Fixed a few issues which could lead to hangs when launching File Explorer.

[Start menu]

Fixed an issue where apps sometimes weren’t sorted into the correct location in the Start menu all apps list when using the Japanese display language.

[Search on the Taskbar]

Fixed an underlying search crash in the last few builds.

[Settings]

Fixed an issue where Home was unexpectedly showing some users that there was NaN% storage left.

Known issues include:

[Copilot in Windows]