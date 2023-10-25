TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops

The world of PC gaming often seems like a relentless race for the highest specs, typically led by Intel's high-end processors such as the Core i9-13900HX, boasting extreme multicore performance. However, the reality is, not every gamer needs (or can afford) such power. Enter the new TUXEDO Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16, equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience.

At the core of these gaming laptops is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. Despite appearing underpowered with “only” 8 cores and 16 threads compared to its Intel counterparts, this chip, made with a modern 4nm process, showcases energy efficiency. It delivers performance nearly parallel to the more power-hungry Intel Core i7-13700H, positioning it as a wise pick for upper mid-range gaming. The shift to the Zen 4 architecture yields about 13 percent and 17 percent better single-core and multicore performance respectively, compared to its predecessors.

An impressive feature is the capacity for up to a whopping 96GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, thanks to the 2x 48GB Crucial SO-DIMM modules. The Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 are the first Linux laptops to achieve this milestone. This massive RAM configuration, coupled with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS's high energy efficiency, allows for exceptional performance in gaming and content creation, all without breaking the bank

The TUXEDO Polaris 15 is tailored for the budget-conscious gamer. It packs a punch with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 2x8 GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, all encased in a light, solid plastic enclosure. Despite its powerful hardware, the Polaris 15 maintains a modest and professional appearance, suited for both gaming marathons and office meetings.

On the other side, the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 caters to gamers seeking a more premium experience. It boasts a higher-quality enclosure, a larger 16:10-16 inch display, a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX ULP Tactile Switches, and an option for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Its rigid chassis, made of aluminum and robust plastic, coupled with a light 230-watt power supply, ensures high performance without compromising on portability.

Both laptops come with an efficient cooling system, featuring two 11mm fans and 5 heat pipes, ensuring high sustained performance levels and quieter fan noise. The display specs also don’t disappoint, with the Polaris 15 offering a 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and the Stellaris 16 offering a 16:10 16-inch display with an astounding 240Hz refresh rate.

These gaming laptops come with full Linux support, including Linux-trained customer support, pre-installed drivers, in-house developed software packages, and the in-house Linux distribution TUXEDO OS. For those that desire a different operating system, alternative Linux distributions or even Windows 11 are available too.

The TUXEDO Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 are available for pre-order now here, starting around $1,200. Delivery can be expected mid-November 2023. Gamers seeking a high-performance Linux machine without the high-end price tag should definitely consider these TUXEDO laptops.