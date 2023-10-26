Get 'Mastering Kubernetes -- Fourth Edition' (worth $43.99) for FREE

The fourth edition of the bestseller Mastering Kubernetes includes the most recent tools and code to enable you to learn the latest features of Kubernetes 1.25.

This book contains a thorough exploration of complex concepts and best practices to help you master the skills of designing and deploying large-scale distributed systems on Kubernetes clusters. You’ll learn how to run complex stateless and stateful microservices on Kubernetes, including advanced features such as horizontal pod autoscaling, rolling updates, resource quotas, and persistent storage backends.

In addition, you’ll understand how to utilize serverless computing and service meshes. Further, two new chapters have been added. "Governing Kubernetes" covers the problem of policy management, how admission control addresses it, and how policy engines provide a powerful governance solution. "Running Kubernetes in Production" shows you what it takes to run Kubernetes at scale across multiple cloud providers, multiple geographical regions, and multiple clusters, and it also explains how to handle topics such as upgrades, capacity planning, dealing with cloud provider limits/quotas, and cost management.

By the end of this Kubernetes book, you’ll have a strong understanding of, and hands-on experience with, a wide range of Kubernetes capabilities.

Mastering Kubernetes, from Packt, usually retails for $43.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 7, so act fast.