Over half of enterprises struggle to get insights from their data

Research released this week from Hitachi Vantara shows 55 percent of enterprises are struggling to derive meaningful insights from their data.

The survey of over 200 IT leaders across North America and Europe, carried out by Forrester Consulting, reveals ongoing challenges related to security, inflexible systems, isolated data, a skilled labor shortage, and the need for infrastructure agility.

Among the findings 56 percent of businesses reported a significant impact on revenue due to technology downtime. 50 percent of organizations face a high total cost of ownership (TCO) or technical debt associated with critical applications, and 45 percent of businesses have difficulties navigating complex cloud landscapes.

"In today's digital age, IT is not just a department; it's a driving force that propels progress. It enables enterprises to innovate, collaborate, and flourish amid ever-evolving technology," says Gary Lyng, vice president, product and solutions at Hitachi Vantara. "But complexity is hindering innovation, which emphasizes the need for trusted specialists to simplify setup for seamless access to data and applications. Our expertise in storage and digital infrastructure and pay-as-you-go solutions rights the ship for struggling enterprises, maximizing value and the overall return on their investment."

The report also looks at the recent growth of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), revealing that 42 percent of leaders are expanding their adoption. Those using ItaaS report a 20 percent reduction in TCO on average.

Use of ITaaS is expected to rise not only for individual solutions but also across the entirety of various infrastructure categories. For example, 56 percent of respondents are using ITaaS for all of their primary infrastructure today, and this value is expected to go up to 86 percent in three years.

You can learn more in the full report, available from the Hitachi site.

