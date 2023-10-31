Micron launches Crucial T500 PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

Today, Micron launches the Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe solid state drive. At the heart of the T500 SSD is Micron’s advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology, propelling the drive to industry-leading NAND I/O speeds of 2.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s).

The Crucial T500 SSD comes in two distinct variants catering to different user needs. The heatsink version is tailored for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC gaming rigs, ensuring optimal thermal management, while the non-heatsink version is a snug fit for laptops, desktops, and workstations, offering a balance of performance and portability.

The performance metrics of the Crucial T500 SSD are compelling. Boasting a 40 percent higher performance-to-power ratio, and speeds that outpace the previous Gen3 NVMe SSD offering by two folds, this drive is in a league of its own. The SSD delivers lightning-fast sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 7,000MB/s respectively, translating to a 16 percent faster game loading time. Additionally, the integration with Microsoft DirectStorage reduces CPU utilization, facilitating quicker game texture renders.

For creators, the T500 is not just about speed; it’s about amplifying productivity. With up to 2TB of storage, it’s an ideal choice for housing UHD/8K+ videos or expanding PS5 storage. The SSD delivers a whopping 42 percent faster performance in content creation applications, enabling quicker rendering of photos and videos, and handling heavy workloads with ease.

Jonathan Weech, senior director of Micron’s Commercial Product Marketing Group, underscores the growing necessity for high-performance storage solutions. He remarks, “With growing game libraries and creative applications demanding higher bandwidth, gamers, content creators, and professionals don’t just expect the highest performance from their storage, they need it.”

The Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSD is currently available here in 500GB (non-heatsink), 1TB, and 2TB capacities, with options for both heatsink and non-heatsink versions. Pricing starts at $139. A 4TB variant is set to hit the shelves in 2024.

