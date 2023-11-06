TCL's eye-friendly NXTPAPER 11 Android tablet now available for purchase

In an era where digital screens are as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, TCL Mobile is stepping up with a compelling proposition -- a tablet that's easy on the eyes without sacrificing performance. Enter the NXTPAPER 11, now hitting the digital shelves of TCL.com at a wallet-friendly $229.99.

TCL's NXTPAPER technology isn't just another incremental upgrade; it's a thoughtful response to our ever-increasing screen time. The NXTPAPER 11 tablet significantly cuts down harmful blue light exposure by up to 61 percent, a boon for the digital workforce and binge-watchers alike. With a matte finish and textured surface, this device ditches the glossy sheen of traditional tablets for an e-reader-like experience that's less taxing on the eyes.

Visibility is a prime focus for TCL, with the NXTPAPER 11 boasting a peak brightness of 500 nits and an anti-glare display courtesy of a nano-material layer. This isn't just any tablet display; it's one that promises clear viewing under the harsh glare of the sun or the soft luminescence of your desk lamp.

For the multitaskers, TCL's simple UI is a game-changer. Split Screen and Floating Window features mimic the duality of a dual-screen setup in a single slate. Video calls are more inclusive with an 8MP wide-angle front camera, and audio is immersive thanks to quad speakers and dual microphones.

But the NXTPAPER 11 isn't just about the eyes and ears. It's also a powerhouse with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, ready to handle your work and play with equal aplomb. The sizable 8000mAh battery ensures your streaming sessions won't be cut short. And with 32GB of internal memory, expandable to a terabyte (via micro SD), space is hardly a concern.

Full specifications are below.

DESIGN Size 462g (16.30oz) Weight 257.0x161.6x6.9mm (10.12 x 6.36 x .27in) Color Dark Grey, Digital Lavender MEMORY ROM/RAM 256GB/6GB SD Support Up to 1TB User Available Memory 256GB FEATURES Processor Helio P60T Speed & Type 4x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.0 GHz, 4x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2,0 GHz (Octa core, up to 2.0 GHz) Operating System and Version No. Android 13 Sensors G-Sensor, L-Sensor, Hall Switch Fingerprint NA Facial Recognition NA TTY/TTD Enabled NA SAR Rating NA DISPLAY Size 11" Type Resolution 2k (2000 x 1200) Aspect Ratio 5:3 Glass Type Touch Technology CONNECTIVITY Network/3G/4G/LTE Wifi Only VoLTE NA Mobile Hotspot NA VoWIFi NA Wi-Fi Specs 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi display Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 NFC NA Radio Yes USB Type Type C SIM Type NA Card Slot NA BATTERY Size 8000mAh Charging Technology 9V2A Standby Time Up to 940hrs. Mixed Usage Up to 13hrs. Charging Time Until Full Up to 4hrs. Fast Charge Yes On The Go Charging (OTG) Yes REAR CAMERA Megapixels 8MP Flash Type LCD Focus AF EIS NA Camera Video 1080p@30fps FRONT CAMERA Megapixels 8MP Flash NA Focus FF Wide angle Front Camera Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Number of Speakers 4 Audio Amplifier Smart PA Microphone 2 HD Voice NA Default Music Player Supported Formats AAC LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+), HE-AACv2 (enhanced AAC+), AAC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC), AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE Headset Jack Size Type C IN BOX Quick Reference Guide (QRG) Yes Charger 9V2A Data Cable Yes, Type C

TCL's Adaptive Brightness and Reading Mode are the cherries on top, adjusting your display to ambient light and offering a book-like reading experience, respectively. It's clear TCL has crafted the NXTPAPER 11 with one goal in mind: to merge the digital and analog worlds into a harmonious whole.