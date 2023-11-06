TCL's eye-friendly NXTPAPER 11 Android tablet now available for purchase

No Comments

In an era where digital screens are as ubiquitous as the air we breathe, TCL Mobile is stepping up with a compelling proposition -- a tablet that's easy on the eyes without sacrificing performance. Enter the NXTPAPER 11, now hitting the digital shelves of TCL.com at a wallet-friendly $229.99.

TCL's NXTPAPER technology isn't just another incremental upgrade; it's a thoughtful response to our ever-increasing screen time. The NXTPAPER 11 tablet significantly cuts down harmful blue light exposure by up to 61 percent, a boon for the digital workforce and binge-watchers alike. With a matte finish and textured surface, this device ditches the glossy sheen of traditional tablets for an e-reader-like experience that's less taxing on the eyes.

Visibility is a prime focus for TCL, with the NXTPAPER 11 boasting a peak brightness of 500 nits and an anti-glare display courtesy of a nano-material layer. This isn't just any tablet display; it's one that promises clear viewing under the harsh glare of the sun or the soft luminescence of your desk lamp.

For the multitaskers, TCL's simple UI is a game-changer. Split Screen and Floating Window features mimic the duality of a dual-screen setup in a single slate. Video calls are more inclusive with an 8MP wide-angle front camera, and audio is immersive thanks to quad speakers and dual microphones.

But the NXTPAPER 11 isn't just about the eyes and ears. It's also a powerhouse with an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, ready to handle your work and play with equal aplomb. The sizable 8000mAh battery ensures your streaming sessions won't be cut short. And with 32GB of internal memory, expandable to a terabyte (via micro SD), space is hardly a concern.

Full specifications are below.

DESIGN
Size462g (16.30oz)
Weight257.0x161.6x6.9mm (10.12 x 6.36 x .27in)
ColorDark Grey, Digital Lavender
MEMORY
ROM/RAM256GB/6GB
SD SupportUp to 1TB
User Available Memory256GB
FEATURES
ProcessorHelio P60T
Speed & Type4x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2.0 GHz, 4x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2,0 GHz (Octa core, up to 2.0 GHz)
Operating System and Version No.Android 13
SensorsG-Sensor, L-Sensor, Hall Switch
FingerprintNA
Facial RecognitionNA
TTY/TTD EnabledNA
SAR RatingNA
DISPLAY
Size11"
Type
Resolution2k (2000 x 1200)
Aspect Ratio5:3
Glass Type
Touch Technology
CONNECTIVITY
Network/3G/4G/LTEWifi Only
VoLTENA
Mobile HotspotNA
VoWIFiNA
Wi-Fi Specs802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi display
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
NFCNA
RadioYes
USB TypeType C
SIM TypeNA
Card SlotNA
BATTERY
Size8000mAh
Charging Technology9V2A
Standby TimeUp to 940hrs.
Mixed UsageUp to 13hrs.
Charging Time Until FullUp to 4hrs.
Fast ChargeYes
On The Go Charging (OTG)Yes
REAR CAMERA
Megapixels8MP
Flash TypeLCD
FocusAF
EISNA
Camera Video1080p@30fps
FRONT CAMERA
Megapixels8MP
FlashNA
FocusFF Wide angle
Front Camera Video1080p@30fps
SOUND
Number of Speakers4
Audio AmplifierSmart PA
Microphone2
HD VoiceNA
Default Music Player
Supported FormatsAAC LC, HE-AACv1 (AAC+), HE-AACv2 (enhanced AAC+), AAC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC), AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE
Headset Jack SizeType C
IN BOX
Quick Reference Guide (QRG)Yes
Charger9V2A
Data CableYes, Type C

TCL's Adaptive Brightness and Reading Mode are the cherries on top, adjusting your display to ambient light and offering a book-like reading experience, respectively. It's clear TCL has crafted the NXTPAPER 11 with one goal in mind: to merge the digital and analog worlds into a harmonious whole.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

HyperX launches Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox and PC

TCL's eye-friendly NXTPAPER 11 Android tablet now available for purchase

IT pros worry about Kubernetes security

Building an effective and insurable IoT security policy [Q&A]

Get 'Sort Your Career Out: And Make More Money' (worth $14) for FREE

Google has a quixotic plan to make it easier to choose a safe and reliable VPN

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

30 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

16 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.