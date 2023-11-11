Fedora Slimbook 14 Linux laptop now available

About a month ago, Fedora announced their collaboration with Slimbook, launching the Fedora Slimbook 16 laptop. This partnership marked a significant step towards bringing Fedora Linux preinstalled on more devices. The response from the Linux community was overwhelmingly positive. Building on this success, the two parties are expanding their partnership.

Recognizing the demand for a more compact option, Fedora and Slimbook are now introducing the Fedora Slimbook 14 (available here now). This new model addresses feedback from users who found the 16-inch model a bit too large or had reservations about the Nvidia card. The 14-inch model maintains the distinct Fedora branding, ensuring that your love for Fedora is prominently displayed.

What makes the Fedora Slimbook 14 so special? Well…

No Nvidia GPU: The absence of an Nvidia GPU is highlighted as a feature, ensuring a seamless Fedora experience across all hardware components.

Intel i7-12700H Processor: This processor promises exceptional performance for all computing needs.

99Wh Battery: Long battery life is a key feature, supporting productivity and connectivity throughout the day.

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing just 1.25Kg, it’s designed for easy portability.

Magnesium Chassis: The laptop’s build is both stylish and durable.

High-Resolution Display: With a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and 99 percent sRGB color accuracy, it’s ideal for design, content creation, and more.

Just as with the Fedora Slimbook 16, three percent of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook 14-inch sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation, supporting open-source development. And To celebrate the release of Fedora Linux 39, Slimbook is offering a significant €100 discount on both Fedora Slimbook models. This discount will be automatically applied at checkout for a limited time.