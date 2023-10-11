Fedora Project and Slimbook launch Linux ultrabook

The Fedora Project and Slimbook have teamed up to introduce the Fedora Slimbook, a modern ultrabook that combines high-end technology with user-friendly features. Slimbook, known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and support for the Linux community, has partnered with the Fedora Project to offer users a unique computing experience.

The Fedora Slimbook showcases a stunning 16-inch 16:10 sRGB 99 percent screen, which brings a 3K display operating at a refresh rate of 90Hz to the table. This feature guarantees clear and vibrant visuals, making any graphical work or media consumption a delightful experience.

Underneath its sleek exterior, the ultrabook is powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 20 threads, ensuring that it sails smoothly through demanding tasks. Accompanying the powerful processor is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which provides ample graphical power for a range of applications, whether it's gaming, rendering or simply browsing.

Memory and storage are well catered for in the Fedora Slimbook. With options for up to 64GB RAM, multitasking becomes a breeze, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously without a hitch. Additionally, storage woes are a thing of the past with the ability to house up to a 4TB Nvme SSD, providing ample space for all essential data and applications.

When it comes to battery life and portability, the Fedora Slimbook does not disappoint. It comes with a robust 82WH battery, ensuring longer usage times and reducing the need for frequent charging. Despite packing in all these features, the ultrabook maintains a light footprint with a weight of just 1.5 kg. This makes it a convenient and portable choice for individuals on the move, embodying a perfect blend of performance and portability.

One of the notable aspects of the Fedora Slimbook is that it has been optimized for Fedora’s specific hardware configurations, providing a hassle-free out-of-the-box experience. This is especially beneficial for users who may find installing a Linux distribution challenging.

This is the first time a Slimbook laptop comes with pre-installed Fedora software, blending Slimbook’s functional and stylish design with Fedora’s dedication to open source principles and providing cutting-edge Linux distributions. The partnership aims to increase the number of systems with pre-installed Linux, making it easier for more people to adopt open source software.

In a move to support the open source community, 3 percent of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook ultrabook sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation. This non-profit organization is committed to building a diverse and sustainable computing ecosystem.

Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader, commented on the collaboration, saying, “Installing Linux distributions can be a daunting task for many, which can prevent them from adopting open source software. This partnership between Fedora Project and Slimbook has addressed this challenge by offering hardware with pre-installed Fedora software. It's encouraging to see open source communities and hardware vendors working together to make open source software more accessible.”

For more information or to place an order, you can visit the Fedora Slimbook webpage here.