IT leaders want action on AI

A new report shows that 83 percent of IT leaders believe GenAI technology will transform every facet of society and business, with 78 percent saying that understanding its potentially disruptive impact is a top business priority.

The study from Appsbroker and CTS shows 86 percent of organizations have already been impacted by GenAI, with a better understanding of the potentially disruptive impacts of the technology a top priority for 78 percent of them.

Almost nine out of 10 (86 percent) confirm GenAI has already started to have an impact on their business, with 41 percent saying this has been either 'major' or 'totally transformative'. A quarter of businesses are 'fully embracing' AI, while 56 percent say they are ‘interested and experimenting’, and 40 percent describe their organizsation as being 'very well positioned' to take advantage of the technology.

However, concerns are mounting that inaction could mean businesses are left behind. Almost half (49 percent) of IT leaders are increasingly frustrated that their business isn't taking a more forward-looking position on GenAI. While 66 percent believe a lack of imagination around what the technology can do will mean their business will fall behind the competition, with 74 percent worried they will become irrelevant if their organization doesn't quickly get to grips with the technology.

"It's clear there is a massive opportunity to positively transform businesses and drive innovation with GenAI. A healthy dose of concern around missing out to the competition is no bad thing -- it helps to drive people forward," said Ryan den Rooijen, chief operating officer at Appsbroker and CTS. "But people must be careful not to underestimate the work involved in bringing GenAI to life. There is a big difference between playing with Bard and other GenAI tools, and deploying GenAI within an enterprise setting. Strong data foundations are needed to deliver impact at scale."

The full report is available from the CTS site.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock