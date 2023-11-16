IT leaders want action on AI

No Comments
Artificial intelligence

A new report shows that 83 percent of IT leaders believe GenAI technology will transform every facet of society and business, with 78 percent saying that understanding its potentially disruptive impact is a top business priority.

The study from Appsbroker and CTS shows 86 percent of organizations have already been impacted by GenAI, with a better understanding of the potentially disruptive impacts of the technology a top priority for 78 percent of them.

Almost nine out of 10 (86 percent) confirm GenAI has already started to have an impact on their business, with 41 percent saying this has been either 'major' or 'totally transformative'. A quarter of businesses are 'fully embracing' AI, while 56 percent say they are ‘interested and experimenting’, and 40 percent describe their organizsation as being 'very well positioned' to take advantage of the technology.

However, concerns are mounting that inaction could mean businesses are left behind. Almost half (49 percent) of IT leaders are increasingly frustrated that their business isn't taking a more forward-looking position on GenAI. While 66 percent believe a lack of imagination around what the technology can do will mean their business will fall behind the competition, with 74 percent worried they will become irrelevant if their organization doesn't quickly get to grips with the technology.

"It's clear there is a massive opportunity to positively transform businesses and drive innovation with GenAI. A healthy dose of concern around missing out to the competition is no bad thing -- it helps to drive people forward," said Ryan den Rooijen, chief operating officer at Appsbroker and CTS. "But people must be careful not to underestimate the work involved in bringing GenAI to life. There is a big difference between playing with Bard and other GenAI tools, and deploying GenAI within an enterprise setting. Strong data foundations are needed to deliver impact at scale."

The full report is available from the CTS site.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IT leaders want action on AI

New ransomware groups account for a quarter of all leaks

Bing Chat is reborn as Copilot as Microsoft continues its AI push with a rebrand

Microsoft uses Windows 11 update to announce it is killing off Steps Recorder screen recording app

Thermaltake unveils TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 7600/8000 MT/s memory

ChatGPT one year on: Why IT departments are scrambling to keep up

Understanding LLMs, privacy and security -- why a secure gateway approach is needed

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.