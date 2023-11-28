AWS launches its own thin client for enterprises

As more and more organizations turn to SaaS and cloud solutions, having a powerful PC as a desktop solution becomes hard to justify, not to mention the support and security issues that come along with it.

Step forward AWS with the launch of the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client, aimed at enterprise workers in order to reduce an employer's technology costs and provide enhanced security.

If it looks like a Fire TV Cube that's because the humble consumer entertainment device provides the basis of the new client.

"Customers told us they needed a lower-cost device, especially in high-turnover environments, like call centers or payment processing," Melissa Stein, director of product for End User Computing at AWS, says. "We looked for options and found that the hardware we used for the Amazon Fire TV Cube provided all the resources customers needed to access their cloud-based virtual desktops. So, we built an entirely new software stack for that device, and since we didn't have to design and build new hardware, we’re passing those savings along to customers."

While it seems like a Fire TV Cube on the outside, instead of connecting to your entertainment system, the USB and HDMI ports connect peripherals needed for productivity, such as dual monitors, mice, keyboards, cameras, headsets, and the like. Inside the device is where things are different. The Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client has purpose-built firmware and software; an operating system engineered for employees who need fast, simple, and secure access to applications in the cloud; and software that allows IT to remotely manage it.

The client starts at $195 per device and is sold through Amazon Business, Amazon's business-to-business (B2B) marketplace. Companies can order pre-configured hardware and have it shipped quickly and securely straight to employees' homes or offices. This makes deploying virtual desktops at scale simple and secure. End users can attach existing peripheral devices, connect to their AWS virtual desktop, and be up and running in less than five minutes.

"Simplicity was key, and it just works out of the box,” adds Stein. "IT leaders can easily manage their entire organization's device fleet centrally and typically have an employee up and running in a few minutes, compared to hours or days with traditional laptops and desktops."

You can find out more on the AWS blog.

Image credit: Amazon