Fedora Asahi Remix 39 now available for M1 and M2 Apple Silicon Mac computers

The long-awaited Fedora Asahi Remix 39 Linux distribution is now generally available, marking a very special moment for both Linux enthusiasts and Apple users alike. Developed through a collaboration between the Fedora Asahi Special Interest Group and the Asahi Linux project, this release is set to make Apple hardware more attractive to Linux users.

What sets Fedora Asahi Remix 39 apart is its comprehensive support for Apple's M1 and M2 chips across various Mac models, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and iMac. Most components are fully working, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can confirm what doesn’t work by scrolling to the bottom of the page here.

In a move that will delight many Linux purists, Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma as the flagship desktop experience, complete with a custom Calamares-based setup wizard. For those who prefer GNOME, a variant is also available, providing a consistent experience with the main Fedora Linux offerings. Both KDE and GNOME operate on Wayland by default, incorporating XWayland for legacy X11 app support.

The release boasts cutting-edge features like OpenGL 3.3 support with GPU-accelerated geometry shaders and transform feedback. Impressively, it also includes the only certified conformant OpenGL ES 3.1 implementation for Apple Silicon in the world. Audio quality hasn't been overlooked, with an innovative integrated DSP solution ensuring high-quality sound without draining the battery.

Not just catering to desktop users, Fedora Asahi Remix 39 also introduces a Fedora Server variant, ideal for server workloads and other headless deployments. For the DIY enthusiasts, a Minimal image is available for those who prefer to build their own experience from scratch.

This release is a significant step for Linux on Apple Silicon, offering a polished and comprehensive experience that bridges the gap between two powerful tech worlds. You can install it by following the instructions here.