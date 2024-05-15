VMware Fusion and Workstation Pro now FREE for personal use

No Comments

VMware’s Fusion and Workstation products have been go-to solutions for millions, allowing users to create local virtual environments on Windows, Linux, and Mac computers. These tools are essential for installing other operating systems, learning about technology, and developing and testing software. Now, there’s exciting news for the VMware community.

As VMware integrates Fusion and Workstation into Broadcom, they are making a HUGE change: Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro are now free for personal use. Yes, you read that right – free! This is a game-changer for tech enthusiasts and developers who want to run virtual machines on their personal devices without breaking the bank. You can download these from the new portal at support.broadcom.com.

For those using these tools commercially, a paid subscription is required. This subscription model, priced at $120 per year, can be purchased through Broadcom partners or the new reseller, Digital River. Commercial customers will benefit from a simplified subscription model that ensures they receive all product updates and support. This new approach streamlines licensing and makes it easier to manage.

With these changes, VMware is discontinuing the lesser Workstation Player and Fusion Player versions. Personal users can upgrade to the full-featured Pro versions at no cost. Detailed upgrade steps are available in Broadcom’s knowledge base.

VMware’s decision to offer Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro for free personal use is a huge win for the community. These tools have been invaluable for learning and development, and now they are more accessible than ever.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VMware Fusion and Workstation Pro now FREE for personal use

How RAG completes the generative AI puzzle

Walking the AI tightrope in IAM: finding the right balance for your organization

Google Rankings dropped after Google's core update: What should you do?

Avoid a migration mess -- top tips for cloud migration

When it comes to identity governance, how do you know what’s best for your business? Weighing the pros and cons of best-in-breed vs. platform

The origin of Google Gemini name

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

81 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

27 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

25 Comments

Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

Cheeseheads rejoice: Joe Biden and Microsoft melt $3.3 Billion into Wisconsin's AI future!

8 Comments

Microsoft issues reminder about end of support for Office 2016 and Office 2019

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.