VMware Fusion and Workstation Pro now FREE for personal use

VMware’s Fusion and Workstation products have been go-to solutions for millions, allowing users to create local virtual environments on Windows, Linux, and Mac computers. These tools are essential for installing other operating systems, learning about technology, and developing and testing software. Now, there’s exciting news for the VMware community.

As VMware integrates Fusion and Workstation into Broadcom, they are making a HUGE change: Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro are now free for personal use. Yes, you read that right – free! This is a game-changer for tech enthusiasts and developers who want to run virtual machines on their personal devices without breaking the bank. You can download these from the new portal at support.broadcom.com.

For those using these tools commercially, a paid subscription is required. This subscription model, priced at $120 per year, can be purchased through Broadcom partners or the new reseller, Digital River. Commercial customers will benefit from a simplified subscription model that ensures they receive all product updates and support. This new approach streamlines licensing and makes it easier to manage.

With these changes, VMware is discontinuing the lesser Workstation Player and Fusion Player versions. Personal users can upgrade to the full-featured Pro versions at no cost. Detailed upgrade steps are available in Broadcom’s knowledge base.

VMware’s decision to offer Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro for free personal use is a huge win for the community. These tools have been invaluable for learning and development, and now they are more accessible than ever.