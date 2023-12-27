Fedora Linux-based Nobara 39 now available for download -- including a specialized Steam Deck version

Nobara 39, the latest iteration of the Linux distribution, has officially been released, bringing significant advancements and a host of new features. Based on Fedora 39, this release focuses heavily on enhancing the gaming experience and refining the desktop environment. There is even a special variant designed specifically for the Steam Deck.

Nobara 39 introduces major improvements for gamers. The session management has been reworked for smoother game transitions, ensuring a better overall gaming experience. Additionally, the Steam package now includes the libextest library for enhanced controller compatibility and performance improvements in Steam downloads.

In a major move, Nobara 39 shifts its base from GNOME to KDE. While GNOME is still available, KDE is now considered “primary.” This change is driven by KDE's superior support for Variable Refresh Rate, DRM leasing functionality crucial for VR, fractional scaling, and more seamless integration with Steam. For users transitioning from GNOME to KDE, Nobara 39 provides a detailed guide. This includes instructions for installing KDE, removing GNOME components, and applying the Nobara KDE theme.

The release also features kernel updates for better hardware support, an upgrade to the faster DNF5 package manager, and a switch to Chromium as the default browser for enhanced functionality.

Below are several other significant updates.

  • OBS Studio Enhancements: The update removes redundant encoders and integrates an updated ffmpeg encoder, significantly improving video recording and streaming capabilities.
  • Nvidia Driver Updates: The latest Nvidia drivers have been included, offering better compatibility with the Wayland display server.
  • Welcome App Changes: The Nobara Welcome App now includes new entries for fixing compatibility issues with Steam games and Davinci Resolve, a popular video editing software.

Nobara 39's commitment to providing an optimized Linux experience is quite evident. The focus on gaming, desktop environment refinement, and system stability makes it a compelling choice for Linux enthusiasts. You can download an ISO here.

