All-new LG gram Pro and expanded LG gram laptops coming in 2024 -- these thin and light Windows 11 devices are sure to excite

LG is expanding its acclaimed laptop lineup in 2024 with the introduction of the LG gram Pro series and updated LG gram models. These Windows 11 devices are engineered to deliver a blend of top-tier performance and portability.

The LG gram Pro series introduces two flagship models, the LG gram Pro (16Z90SP) and LG gram Pro (17Z90SP), alongside the versatile LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP). The 16Z90SP model features a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display, offering an impressive 400 nits brightness and a refresh rate of 48-120Hz (VRR). Weighing just 1,199g for the integrated GPU (iGPU) version and slightly more for the discrete GPU (dGPU) model, these laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with storage options including dual SSDs up to 1TB (Gen4 NVMe).

The 17Z90SP variant boasts a 17-inch WQXGA screen with similar brightness and refresh rate specs, housed in a body weighing around 1,299g (iGPU) and 1,279g (dGPU). Both models are equipped with Intel Arc graphics, offering a maximum of 32GB LPDDR5X memory.

The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP) merges laptop and tablet functionality into a lightweight design, featuring a 16-inch display available in both OLED and LCD variants. This model, weighing 1,399g, is equipped with a dual cooling system and a 77Wh battery, ensuring efficient performance and longevity.

The expanded LG gram series includes the LG gram 17 (17Z90S), LG gram 16 (16Z90S), LG gram 15 (15Z90S), and LG gram 14 (14Z90S), each tailored to specific user needs. The LG gram 17 and 16 offer 17-inch and 16-inch WQXGA displays, respectively, with a typical brightness of 350 nits and refresh rates up to 144Hz (VRR). The LG gram 15 and 14 provide slightly smaller screen sizes but maintain high-quality visuals and performance, with the 15-inch model offering a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display and the 14-inch model a similar resolution.

All models in the 2024 LG gram series are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and dual SSD slots for ample storage. They feature stereo speakers, HD Audio with Dolby Atmos, and a variety of I/O ports, including USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), and HDMI 2.1. Additional features include the LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and LG Smart Assistant software, complemented by an FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic for seamless video calling and conferencing.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, remarked, “The LG gram Pro series introduces an exciting new product range combining ultra-slim design with powerful performance. We will continue to expand the LG gram series, providing portable, high-spec devices that deliver a premium user experience.”

While the exact release dates and pricing details for the LG gram Pro and LG gram series have not yet been disclosed, these latest offerings are certainly exciting. With their advanced specifications, sleek design, and versatile functionality, the LG gram Pro and LG gram laptops are poised to be popular computers, appealing to both professionals and everyday users seeking high-end, mobile solutions.