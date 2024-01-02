Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

The Linux community has a reason to celebrate today with the release of Nitrux 3.2.1 "se". This latest iteration of the popular operating system offers cutting-edge software updates, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and extensive hardware support.

Dubbed "se" for its focus on a "safer environment," this release bolsters security across the system. A notable change is the system-wide implementation of a rigorous password policy. However, in a candid admission, the Nitrux team clarifies that while they have made substantial security enhancements, they don’t claim invulnerability to breaches.

In a shift from previous practices, the Nitrux team has decided to sign their ISO files with a GPG key, abandoning MD5 checksums in favor of SHA512 for verifying ISO integrity. This move underscores their commitment to security and modern standards.

Key highlights of Nitrux 3.2.1 include:

An upgrade to Linux kernel 6.6.9-1 (Liquorix).

Updates to Firefox, KDE Plasma, OpenRC, and AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan.

Enhanced Calamares installer with improved user experience and security features.

Refinements in the NX Desktop command-line utility, desktop-config.

Introduction of AppArmor 4.0.0~alpha2 with updated application profiles.

The default window switcher is now Cover Switch.

Addition of new components like phodav, a minimal WebDAV server, and the SPICE agent for Linux.

This release also addresses various issues, such as VirtualBox boot problems and contrast issues with the Nitrux Dark color scheme. Additionally, it removes several components, including the Debian rng-tools and certain unused fonts, to streamline the OS.

As we usher in the New Year 2024, there couldn't be a more fitting time for Windows 11 users to consider switching to Nitrux 3.2.1 "se". This release not only offers a fresh perspective on Linux computing but also promises an enhanced, secure, and user-friendly experience. You can download an ISO here.