Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

No Comments

The Linux community has a reason to celebrate today with the release of Nitrux 3.2.1 "se". This latest iteration of the popular operating system offers cutting-edge software updates, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and extensive hardware support.

Dubbed "se" for its focus on a "safer environment," this release bolsters security across the system. A notable change is the system-wide implementation of a rigorous password policy. However, in a candid admission, the Nitrux team clarifies that while they have made substantial security enhancements, they don’t claim invulnerability to breaches.

In a shift from previous practices, the Nitrux team has decided to sign their ISO files with a GPG key, abandoning MD5 checksums in favor of SHA512 for verifying ISO integrity. This move underscores their commitment to security and modern standards.

Key highlights of Nitrux 3.2.1 include:

  • An upgrade to Linux kernel 6.6.9-1 (Liquorix).
  • Updates to Firefox, KDE Plasma, OpenRC, and AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan.
  • Enhanced Calamares installer with improved user experience and security features.
  • Refinements in the NX Desktop command-line utility, desktop-config.
  • Introduction of AppArmor 4.0.0~alpha2 with updated application profiles.
  • The default window switcher is now Cover Switch.
  • Addition of new components like phodav, a minimal WebDAV server, and the SPICE agent for Linux.

This release also addresses various issues, such as VirtualBox boot problems and contrast issues with the Nitrux Dark color scheme. Additionally, it removes several components, including the Debian rng-tools and certain unused fonts, to streamline the OS.

As we usher in the New Year 2024, there couldn't be a more fitting time for Windows 11 users to consider switching to Nitrux 3.2.1 "se". This release not only offers a fresh perspective on Linux computing but also promises an enhanced, secure, and user-friendly experience. You can download an ISO here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

Why enterprise networks need to move to an as-a-service model [Q&A]

Run Windows 11 on a crappy PC with the ultra-lightweight tiny11 core for ARM64

MX Linux 23.1 Raspberry Pi OS Respin launches with exciting features

LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) is a unique webOS 4K projector

Navigating generative AI adoption to minimize risks and maximize benefits in the workplace [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

13 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

13 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

12 Comments

Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

10 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

10 Comments

Windows 11 Moment 5 could land in February with the option to remove Microsoft Edge

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.