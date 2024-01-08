Solus 4.5 'Resilience' Linux-based operating system now available for download

The Solus development team has released version 4.5 of the Linux distribution. Code-named “Resilience,” it marks a significant update in the Solus operating system lineup. This release brings forth a ton of enhancements, including updated applications and kernels, revamped software stacks, a new installation experience, and the introduction of an ISO edition with the XFCE desktop environment.

A standout feature of Solus 4.5 is the implementation of the Calamares installer, replacing the Python 2-based os-installer. This transition not only makes installation more straightforward, particularly with filesystems like BTRFS, but it also represents a strategic move away from Python 2. The installer now allows users to customize their partition layout directly, significantly enhancing the installation process.

Solus 4.5 offers an updated suite of default applications for all editions, including:

Firefox 121.0

LibreOffice 7.6.4.1

Thunderbird 115.6.0

Furthermore, each edition tailors its multimedia playback experience with specific software, ensuring a seamless audio and video experience for users.

In an exciting development, Pipewire replaces PulseAudio and JACK as the default media framework in Solus 4.5. This change promises performance improvements, particularly in Bluetooth audio reliability, without altering the user interface. The Solus forum provides demonstrations of Pipewire's capabilities, such as noise reduction for microphones.

Solus 4.5 introduces ROCm 5.5 packaging for users with AMD hardware, offering GPU acceleration for various applications and hardware-accelerated machine learning capabilities. This inclusion broadens the scope of hardware compatibility, extending even to AMD hardware not officially supported.

The release ships with Linux kernel 6.6.9, along with an LTS option of kernel 5.15.145. This kernel update includes several enhancements, such as full Bluetooth driver support, a default BORE scheduler optimized for interactive desktop use, and improvements in boot times due to changes in kernel module compression during initramfs creation.

Mesa has been upgraded to version 23.3.2, introducing substantial improvements like device-select Vulkan layers, added drivers, and Vulkan support for specific Intel GPUs. Budgie 10.8.2, the latest release of the Budgie Desktop, also brings numerous user experience enhancements and paves the way for Wayland support.

Solus 4.5's GNOME Edition comes with GNOME 45.2, featuring configuration changes like the Speedinator extension, an updated default GTK theme, and a range of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. The Plasma Edition, shipping with Plasma 5.27.10 and other KDE updates, is prepping for the introduction of Plasma 6, expected later this year.

Replacing the MATE Edition, the new XFCE Edition of Solus 4.5 aims to provide a lightweight desktop experience. This beta release includes XFCE 4.18 and various other updated applications, featuring a traditional desktop layout with a modern aesthetic touch.

For existing MATE users, the Solus team is developing a transition plan to Budgie or XFCE, ensuring continued support until a seamless migration path is established.

Overall, Solus 4.5 Resilience is a significant step forward for the operating system, offering a refined and user-friendly experience across its various editions. This release underscores the Solus team's commitment to delivering a robust, versatile, and modern operating system. You can download it here now.