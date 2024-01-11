Satechi launches 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger for world travelers at CES 2024

Satechi has unveiled its latest charging product at CES 2024: the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger. This new charger harnesses the power of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology to offer a compact yet powerful charging solution.

The charger boasts four USB-C PD ports, supporting a combined power output of 145W. With two USB-C PD 3.1 and two USB-C PD 3.0 ports, it can safely power up to four devices simultaneously, including high-powered devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i.

Smart power distribution is a key feature of the 145W charger, allowing it to automatically adjust wattage when new devices are connected, ensuring optimal charging for each device. Notably, the charger is designed to be travel-friendly, featuring a sleek, lightweight profile and includes four interchangeable international adapters (EU/AU/UK/US), making it a versatile accessory for global adventurers. The inclusion of a mesh bag adds to its portability and convenience.

Priced at $119.99, the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger is available for purchase from Satechi.net here. Early buyers can benefit from a 20 percent discount using the code CES20.

