Satechi launches 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger for world travelers at CES 2024

No Comments

Satechi has unveiled its latest charging product at CES 2024: the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger. This new charger harnesses the power of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology to offer a compact yet powerful charging solution.

The charger boasts four USB-C PD ports, supporting a combined power output of 145W. With two USB-C PD 3.1 and two USB-C PD 3.0 ports, it can safely power up to four devices simultaneously, including high-powered devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i.

Smart power distribution is a key feature of the 145W charger, allowing it to automatically adjust wattage when new devices are connected, ensuring optimal charging for each device. Notably, the charger is designed to be travel-friendly, featuring a sleek, lightweight profile and includes four interchangeable international adapters (EU/AU/UK/US), making it a versatile accessory for global adventurers. The inclusion of a mesh bag adds to its portability and convenience.

Priced at $119.99, the 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger is available for purchase from Satechi.net here. Early buyers can benefit from a 20 percent discount using the code CES20.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why data will be the foundation for AI innovation in 2024

Cyber Awareness Month needs an upgrade in 2024

Satechi launches 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger for world travelers at CES 2024

IBM and SAP team up to offer consumer goods and retail AI solutions

Generative AI use in the workplace leads to added risks

Get 'Information Security Handbook -- Second Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

AI and security: It is complicated but it doesn't need to be

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

186 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.