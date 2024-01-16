Turtle Beach accelerates into the racing sim market with VelocityOne Race

Turtle Beach has announced its latest product -- the VelocityOne Race. This universal wheel and pedal system, compatible with Xbox and Windows PCs, is engineered to offer an immersive racing experience.

VelocityOne Race features the custom K: Drive motor, providing direct-drive force feedback for a realistic and detailed response to in-game events. Racers will find high-end aluminum pedals and Dynamic Brake Tek load-cell brakes underfoot, designed to mimic real-life braking. The system also allows racers to monitor real-time telemetry data in popular games like Forza, WRC, and Asseto Corsa, enhancing the simulation experience.

Additionally, the VelocityOne Race offers a range of customization options. These include the Race Management Display, a Tuner companion app, and remappable buttons, allowing users to tailor their racing experience. The hand-stitched leather wheel and Mag-Shift paddle shifters are designed for both realism and performance, while two additional analog paddles provide accurate clutch and handbrake control.

Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales at Turtle Beach Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of Turtle Beach’s product range. “After dominating the flight sim accessory market, we’re thrilled to bring our high level of ultra-realism and premium simulation performance to racing enthusiasts,” said Keirn.

The VelocityOne Race is set to launch on February 26, 2024, and it can be pre-ordered here for $649.99. With its advanced features and compatibility, Turtle Beach’s latest offering should be a significant contender in the racing simulation market.

