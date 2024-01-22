Shatter the closed-source shackles of Microsoft Windows 11 and embrace open-source freedom with MX Linux 23.2

MX Linux users, brace yourselves for an exciting update! The MX-23.2 version is now available, offering a ton of enhancements and updates. This release marks the second major refresh of the MX-23 series, primarily focusing on bug fixes, kernel updates, and application improvements. Importantly, for existing MX-23 users, there's no need for a fresh installation as all updates are accessible through regular update channels.

Key highlights of MX-23.2 include the transition to Debian 12.4 “bookworm” base, ensuring users benefit from the latest and most stable Debian offerings. Additionally, this update introduces several new and updated applications, enhancing the overall user experience.

One of the notable introductions is the “MX Locale” tool, designed for efficient management of system locale information and language settings. The “papirus-folder-colors” tool is another intriguing addition, enabling users to customize papirus-family themes with different folder colors, adding a fun and personalized touch to the user interface.

For those inclined towards kernel updates, the AHS Xfce release now features the 6.6 liquorix kernel, alongside updated firmware and mesa libraries. An optional auto-update feature is now available in MX-Packageinstaller for kernel updates, simplifying maintenance for users.

In terms of desktop environment enhancements, the KDE/plasma iso has replaced webcamoid with kamoso, while the Xfce and fluxbox isos now feature guvcview instead of webcamoid. This aligns with the continuous efforts to optimize software compatibility and performance.

MX-23.2 also addresses previous issues with the mx-comfort-themes, where some apps displayed white text on white backgrounds and black text on black backgrounds, improving readability and user comfort.

For developers or those requiring compilation capabilities, the inclusion of “build-essential” packages on the iso is a significant advancement, allowing users to compile drivers even in offline scenarios.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of Pipewire 1.0, marking a step forward in the system's audio handling capabilities. Moreover, the update is complemented by an updated manual, new wallpaper options, including the “MX LINUX Desert Landscape,” and numerous language updates, emphasizing the global appeal and accessibility of MX Linux.

Kernel updates are a significant aspect of MX-23.2, with the main Xfce and fluxbox isos updated to the latest 6.1 kernel. The AHS version moves to the 6.6 liquorix kernel, showcasing MX Linux's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its users.

For Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, the MX Raspberry Pi Respin has also been upgraded with the latest packages from the MX and RPiOS repositories, ensuring parity across platforms.

MX-23.2 is available for direct download in various configurations, catering to a wide range of hardware and user preferences. Users can choose from different desktop environments and kernel versions, each available in 32-bit and 64-bit options. You can download an ISO here now.

For those considering a switch from Windows 11 to a more open and customizable operating system, MX Linux 23.2 presents an excellent opportunity. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with a wide range of updated features and robust Debian base, makes it a viable and attractive alternative for both seasoned Linux enthusiasts and newcomers alike.