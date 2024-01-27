EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is focused on stability and core improvements

The EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is now available (ISO found here). This update primarily focuses on system stabilization and core package updates. While not introducing new features, the distribution emphasizes updates to the offline KDE Plasma option and the overall installation process, aiming to provide a solid foundation for both new installations and existing systems.

Galileo Neo comes equipped with the latest Linux kernel 6.7.1.arch1-1 and includes updates to key components such as Calamares 23.11.2.4-1, Firefox 122.0-1, Mesa 1:23.3.3-1, Xorg-server 21.1.11-1, and Nvidia-dkms 545.29.1.06-1. These updates are part of EndeavourOS’s commitment to keeping the system up-to-date and ensuring compatibility and performance.

This release addresses several specific issues. It resolves multiple bugs in the Bash script that previously affected Wayland sessions, particularly for those using the KDE Plasma offline installation option. Graphics-related issues in the Plasma Live Environment, especially on machines with legacy Intel graphics, have been addressed. The installation process has seen improvements as well; the automatic installation of the r8168-lts package when the Linux kernel LTS is chosen in Calamares streamlines the setup process.

This version also improves the package fetching process during the KDE Plasma online installation, ensuring a more accurate and efficient installation. Error handling has been enhanced, with Calamares now properly unmounting the target device if an installation error occurs, allowing immediate reuse for another installation session without needing to reboot the ISO.

This Galileo Neo release looks to be an update that reinforces the stability and performance of EndeavourOS. While users who regularly update their systems are likely to have already received many of these improvements, this release ensures that new users, or those re-installing EndeavourOS, will benefit from these enhancements from the beginning.