EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is focused on stability and core improvements

No Comments

The EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is now available (ISO found here). This update primarily focuses on system stabilization and core package updates. While not introducing new features, the distribution emphasizes updates to the offline KDE Plasma option and the overall installation process, aiming to provide a solid foundation for both new installations and existing systems.

Galileo Neo comes equipped with the latest Linux kernel 6.7.1.arch1-1 and includes updates to key components such as Calamares 23.11.2.4-1, Firefox 122.0-1, Mesa 1:23.3.3-1, Xorg-server 21.1.11-1, and Nvidia-dkms 545.29.1.06-1. These updates are part of EndeavourOS’s commitment to keeping the system up-to-date and ensuring compatibility and performance.

This release addresses several specific issues. It resolves multiple bugs in the Bash script that previously affected Wayland sessions, particularly for those using the KDE Plasma offline installation option. Graphics-related issues in the Plasma Live Environment, especially on machines with legacy Intel graphics, have been addressed. The installation process has seen improvements as well; the automatic installation of the r8168-lts package when the Linux kernel LTS is chosen in Calamares streamlines the setup process.

This version also improves the package fetching process during the KDE Plasma online installation, ensuring a more accurate and efficient installation. Error handling has been enhanced, with Calamares now properly unmounting the target device if an installation error occurs, allowing immediate reuse for another installation session without needing to reboot the ISO.

This Galileo Neo release looks to be an update that reinforces the stability and performance of EndeavourOS. While users who regularly update their systems are likely to have already received many of these improvements, this release ensures that new users, or those re-installing EndeavourOS, will benefit from these enhancements from the beginning.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

EndeavourOS Galileo Neo Linux distribution is focused on stability and core improvements

Microsoft releases Windows Server 2025 for brave sysadmins to try out

Microsoft makes it easier to leave the Windows 11 beta test

Microsoft buffs native archive support in latest Windows 11 build

Puro Sound Labs launches PuroQuiet Plus Bluetooth headphones for children

Breaking the cybersecurity automation logjam won’t break the bank

Get 'Artificial Intelligence in Practice' (worth $24) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

88 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

21 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

17 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.