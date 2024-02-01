System76 launches refreshed Serval WS Linux laptop: an impressive balance of power and portability

Computer hardware manufacturer System76 has expanded its line-up with the revamped Serval WS laptop, now equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX CPU. The company, known for its high-performance Linux systems, has updated the Serval WS to meet the demanding needs of modern computing tasks, including AI workloads and gaming.

The newly released Serval WS is not just about raw power; it's a blend of top-tier components. The heart of the system is the high-end CPU and GPU combination, supported by high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM and swift NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. Connectivity is also a highlight, with the inclusion of high-speed USB-C, USB-A, and Thunderbolt ports.

For professionals and enthusiasts involved in AI, the Serval WS proves to be a portable powerhouse. Equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, the laptop is more than capable of handling tasks such as protein folding, creative concepting, and other visual workloads, both in and away from the lab.

Display quality is a top focus of the Serval WS, with three options that promise high framerates and superb clarity. Whether it’s the 17” 2K(240Hz) or 4K (144Hz) display for detailed visuals or the glare-resistant 15” FHD (165Hz) matte display for outdoor use, users have the flexibility to choose based on their needs.

The Serval WS is not just a workhorse; it's also a gaming machine. Benchmark tests like Cyberpunk on the RTX 4060 have shown impressive performance, clocking in at 72FPS using high graphics settings.

Starting at $2099 -- a price that includes a 16GB RAM upgrade for the base model -- the Serval WS is competitively priced. You can order it here now.