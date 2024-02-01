System76 launches refreshed Serval WS Linux laptop: an impressive balance of power and portability

No Comments

Computer hardware manufacturer System76 has expanded its line-up with the revamped Serval WS laptop, now equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX CPU. The company, known for its high-performance Linux systems, has updated the Serval WS to meet the demanding needs of modern computing tasks, including AI workloads and gaming.

The newly released Serval WS is not just about raw power; it's a blend of top-tier components. The heart of the system is the high-end CPU and GPU combination, supported by high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM and swift NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. Connectivity is also a highlight, with the inclusion of high-speed USB-C, USB-A, and Thunderbolt ports.

For professionals and enthusiasts involved in AI, the Serval WS proves to be a portable powerhouse. Equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, the laptop is more than capable of handling tasks such as protein folding, creative concepting, and other visual workloads, both in and away from the lab.

Display quality is a top focus of the Serval WS, with three options that promise high framerates and superb clarity. Whether it’s the 17” 2K(240Hz) or 4K (144Hz) display for detailed visuals or the glare-resistant 15” FHD (165Hz) matte display for outdoor use, users have the flexibility to choose based on their needs.

The Serval WS is not just a workhorse; it's also a gaming machine. Benchmark tests like Cyberpunk on the RTX 4060 have shown impressive performance, clocking in at 72FPS using high graphics settings.

Starting at $2099 -- a price that includes a 16GB RAM upgrade for the base model -- the Serval WS is competitively priced. You can order it here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Ethical Hacking Workshop' (worth $43.99) for FREE

System76 launches refreshed Serval WS Linux laptop: an impressive balance of power and portability

The top phishing themes of 2023

LibreOffice 24.2 unveils new features and improvements alongside switch to date-based version numbering

0patch beats Microsoft to the punch and fixes serious EventLogCrasher vulnerability that affects every version of Windows

There is a new PowerToys utility on the way to bring a new File Actions menu to Windows 11

NETGEAR gets new CEO

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

137 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

89 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

65 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

23 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.