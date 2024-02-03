Tails 6.0 RC1 now available: you can start testing the privacy-focused Linux distribution

The Tails project has launched a release candidate for the upcoming Tails 6.0 Linux-based operating system, inviting the community to participate in testing before the official launch slated for February 27.

Tails 6.0 RC1 is based on Debian 12 (Bookworm) and uses GNOME 43 as the desktop environment. This pre-releases version of the operating system promises a ton of new features, alongside significant security and usability enhancements.

In this release candidate, Tails 6.0 RC1 automates the mounting of external devices, a feature aimed at improving user convenience without compromising the integrity of the system. Security measures have been stepped up with the introduction of mechanisms to thwart malicious USB attacks, particularly by ignoring new USB devices when the screen is locked.

The user interface receives a refresh, with the addition of Dark Mode and Night Light settings, allowing users to switch between different visual modes for enhanced comfort and accessibility. Simplifications have also been made in taking screenshots and recording screencasts, thanks to the integration of a new shortcut in GNOME 43.

Setting up Gmail in Thunderbird is now more straightforward in Tails 6.0 RC1, eliminating the need for complex configurations and facilitating direct sign-in during the account setup process. In addition, the release candidate expands language support for Diceware passphrases, introducing options in Catalan, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

On the software front, the release candidate brings a wave of updates across various applications, reflecting improvements in functionality, interface design, and support for Dark Mode. Applications such as Electrum, KeePassXC, Metadata Cleaner, OnionShare, Text Editor, Inkscape, Audacity, Gimp, and Kleopatra are among those receiving significant updates.

However, the release is not without its drawbacks. Certain features, such as metadata removal options from the Files browser and secure deletion tools, have been removed due to concerns about their reliability and the evolution of the underlying technology.

The Tails team acknowledges several known issues with the release candidate, including challenges with reproducibility and specific problems in OnionShare 2.6 and automatic device mounting. These issues are under active review, with the possibility of further adjustments before the final release to ensure the version meets Tails' stringent security and reliability standards.

As Tails 6.0 RC1 undergoes community testing, feedback from users will play a crucial role in ironing out any remaining kinks. In other words, you can personally have a significant impact on the development by testing it out and reporting any bugs -- how cool is that? A flash drive image can be downloaded here, while a DVD ISO can be had here.

