Cisco adds new AI and security innovations

Security and networking specialist Cisco is announcing changes to its Cisco Security Cloud as part of its mission to simplify security.

Cisco Identity Intelligence -- available from July this year -- will run on top of customers' existing identity stores and provides unified visibility, as well as AI-driven analytics.

Customers can discover their whole identity population, clean up vulnerable accounts, eliminate unused and risky privileges, detect behavior anomalies and block high-risk access attempts -- without ripping up and replacing their current solutions.

Features include Cisco Duo to make authentication smarter by detecting unusual patterns based on behavior and third-party signals. Cisco Secure Access verifies the authentication decision and blocks unusual or high-risk behaviors. While Cisco XDR brings smart threat detection to crrelate identity signals and provide missing information that traditional endpoint and network security solutions miss.

"Identity is the fabric that connects humans, devices and applications in the workplace, and has become an easy target for modern cybersecurity attacks. Organizations need to adopt an identity-first approach to security, which among other things allows them to evolve from just asking 'can' a user access a system to continuously assessing whether a user 'should' be able to do what they are doing once they are authenticated," says Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco. "By analyzing the entire attack surface of an organization's users, machines, services, apps, data and their behaviors, Cisco Identity Intelligence bridges the chasm between authentication and access. We are the first vendor bringing together identity, networking and security into a complete solution to address the largest cyber challenge of modern times."

In addition there are new features for AI Assistant for Security. These include using generative AI, customers can create security access policies using natural language prompts within Cisco's Secure Services Edge (SSE) solution. New capabilities in Secure Access will also automatically detect and protect intellectual property (IP) as it flows in and out of AI systems.

You can find out more on the Cisco blog.

Image credit: sdecoret/depositphotos.com