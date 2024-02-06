IBM makes hybrid cloud easier for smaller businesses with a new version of LinuxONE

IBM is launching a new version of its LinuxONE system, engineered to deliver cybersecurity, resiliency, scalability and AI inferencing for hybrid cloud environments, and making the technology more accessible for smaller and medium businesses.

IBM LinuxONE 4 Express is a pre-configured rack mount system designed to extend IBM LinuxONE to startups and small and medium sized businesses and within new data center environments.

It's built to remove the guesswork in spinning up workloads quickly and in getting started with the LinuxONE platform, addressing new and traditional use cases like digital assets, medical imaging with AI, and workload consolidation.

The platform should also offer substantial cost savings -- moving Linux workloads from an x86 system to an IBM LinuxONE 4 Express can save over 52 percent on the total cost of ownership over five years, says the company.

"IBM LinuxONE 4 Express is a chance for startups and small to medium-sized businesses to build an intentional hybrid cloud strategy from the ground up. IBM brings the power of hybrid cloud and AI in the latest LinuxONE to a simple, easy to use format that fits in many data centers," says Tina Tarquinio, VP, product management, IBM Z and LinuxONE. "And as their businesses grow with the changing shifts in the market, LinuxONE 4 Express can scale to meet growing workload and performance requirements, in addition to offering AI inferencing co-located with mission-critical data for growing AI use cases."

LinuxONE 4 Express provides a secured platform with confidential computing capabilities specifically designed to protect sensitive data, like digital assets. The hardware-based security technology IBM Secure Execution for Linux is now built-in. It's designed to provide scalable isolation for individual workloads to help protect them from not only external attacks, but also insider threats.

Other features include on-chip AI inferencing, allowing clients to co-locate AI with mission-critical data on a LinuxONE system, permitting data analysis where the data is located. In addition clients can simplify their IT environments and cut costs by consolidating databases onto a LinuxONE system.

You can find out more on the IBM site.

Photo Credit: majestic b/Shutterstock