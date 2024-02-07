ZOTAC launches new MEK HERO gaming PCs with advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics

In a significant addition to their gaming lineup, ZOTAC has officially launched three new models in the MEK HERO pre-built Gaming PC series: the A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S.

These models are integrated with the cutting-edge ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC, 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition, and 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition Graphic Cards, respectively. Paired with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700X processors, these gaming PCs are engineered to deliver unparalleled 4K gaming performance, featuring AI-accelerated DLSS 3.5 and Real-Time Ray Tracing technology.

Each gaming PC in the series is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 system memory and NVMe M.2 SSD storage, promising to elevate the gaming and visual content creation experience. ZOTAC emphasizes that each unit is meticulously assembled and hand-tested in the United States to guarantee the highest quality standards.

The MEK HERO A7647S model, featuring the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU, is noted for its significant performance edge over previous models, boasting 20 percent more CUDA Cores and superior power efficiency. It's touted as an ideal choice for gamers aiming for high-resolution gaming at 1440P or 4K.

The A7647STI variant, equipped with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPU, offers a significant performance leap, being 1.6X faster than its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti predecessor, further enhanced by DLSS 3.5 technology for graphically demanding games.

For those seeking the pinnacle of gaming performance, the A7748S model comes with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU, featuring NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture. This model promises a 47 percent improvement in 3D rendering speed over the GeForce RTX 3080, backed by a robust 240mm AIO liquid cooler for optimal thermal performance.

In addition to their high-performance specifications, the MEK HERO series offers a solid warranty package, including 3 years of coverage for the graphic card components, and lifetime access to ZOTAC USA’s dedicated tech support, emphasizing the company's commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction.

Available now on Amazon, the MEK HERO Gaming PCs should be a great choice for gamers seeking a balance between cost efficiency and high performance, with prices starting from $1,499 to $2,299. You can purchase them now using the below links.

