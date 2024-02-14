Get 'Enterprise AI in the Cloud: A Practical Guide to Deploying End-to-End Machine Learning and ChatGPT Solutions' (worth $48.99) for FREE

Enterprise AI in the Cloud is an indispensable resource for professionals and companies who want to bring new AI technologies like generative AI, ChatGPT, and machine learning (ML) into their suite of cloud-based solutions.

If you want to set up AI platforms in the cloud quickly and confidently and drive your business forward with the power of AI, this book is the ultimate go-to guide.

The author shows you how to start an enterprise-wide AI transformation effort, taking you all the way through to implementation, with clearly defined processes, numerous examples, and hands-on exercises. You'll also discover best practices on optimizing cloud infrastructure for scalability and automation.

Enterprise AI in the Cloud helps you gain a solid understanding of:

AI-First Strategy : Adopt a comprehensive approach to implementing corporate AI systems in the cloud and at scale, using an AI-First strategy to drive innovation

: Adopt a comprehensive approach to implementing corporate AI systems in the cloud and at scale, using an AI-First strategy to drive innovation State-of-the-Art Use Cases : Learn from emerging AI/ML use cases, such as ChatGPT, VR/AR, blockchain, metaverse, hyper-automation, generative AI, transformer models, Keras, TensorFlow in the cloud, and quantum machine learning

: Learn from emerging AI/ML use cases, such as ChatGPT, VR/AR, blockchain, metaverse, hyper-automation, generative AI, transformer models, Keras, TensorFlow in the cloud, and quantum machine learning Platform Scalability and MLOps (ML Operations): Select the ideal cloud platform and adopt best practices on optimizing cloud infrastructure for scalability and automation

Select the ideal cloud platform and adopt best practices on optimizing cloud infrastructure for scalability and automation AWS, Azure, Google ML: Understand the machine learning lifecycle, from framing problems to deploying models and beyond, leveraging the full power of Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud platforms

Understand the machine learning lifecycle, from framing problems to deploying models and beyond, leveraging the full power of Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud platforms AI-Driven Innovation Excellence : Get practical advice on identifying potential use cases, developing a winning AI strategy and portfolio, and driving an innovation culture

: Get practical advice on identifying potential use cases, developing a winning AI strategy and portfolio, and driving an innovation culture Ethical and Trustworthy AI Mastery: Implement Responsible AI by avoiding common risks while maintaining transparency and ethics

Implement Responsible AI by avoiding common risks while maintaining transparency and ethics Scaling AI Enterprise-Wide: Scale your AI implementation using Strategic Change Management, AI Maturity Models, AI Center of Excellence, and AI Operating Model

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced AI or MLOps engineer, business or technology leader, or an AI student or enthusiast, this comprehensive resource empowers you to confidently build and use AI models in production, bridging the gap between proof-of-concept projects and real-world AI deployments.

With over 300 review questions, 50 hands-on exercises, templates, and hundreds of best practice tips to guide you through every step of the way, this book is a must-read for anyone seeking to accelerate AI transformation across their enterprise.

Enterprise AI in the Cloud, from Wiley, usually retails for $48.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on February 28, so act fast.