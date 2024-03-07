Gunnar Optiks partners with Amazon Studios for Fallout-inspired glasses

Gunnar Optiks is teaming up with Amazon Studios to launch a new pair of glasses inspired by the popular video game series, Fallout. The collaboration comes ahead of the much-anticipated live-action release of the Fallout TV Series.

The new glasses, dubbed Fallout Vault 33, are set to make their debut at SXSW 2024, with a retail price of $99. These glasses boast a retro-futuristic design, drawing inspiration from the Fallout universe's distinct aesthetic. The frames are crafted from a combination of stainless steel and nylon, ensuring durability and style.

One of the key features of the Fallout Vault 33 glasses is their patented lens technology, designed to block harmful blue and UV light. This makes them not only a stylish accessory for Fallout fans but also a practical choice for anyone looking to reduce digital eye strain. The lenses are coated with G-Shield Plus, offering anti-reflective and smudge-resistant properties.

The glasses are equipped with flexible spring hinges for a comfortable fit, and the built-in side shields provide added protection from light noise. Each pair of Fallout Vault 33 glasses comes with a collector's case, microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

The Fallout Vault 33 glasses officially launch on April 3, but they are available for pre-order starting today with three lens options - - Clear, Amber Tint, and Sun Tint. You can order your own using the links below.

Whether you're a fan of the Fallout series or simply looking for a pair of stylish and functional glasses, the Fallout Vault 33 is a choice worth considering. If you do buy them, please share with me which lens style you chose in the comments below.

