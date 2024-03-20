AMD FSR 3.1 announced at GDC 2024

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, AMD revealed the latest update to its FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, FSR 3.1. This announcement follows the release of AMD FSR 3 in September 2023, which introduced advanced frame generation technology and a new "Native AA" quality mode, supported across a wide range of graphics cards from AMD and other vendors.

FSR 3 has seen rapid adoption in the gaming industry, with 40 games now available or soon to be released with FSR 3 support. Key titles include "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora," "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," "Starfield," and "The Last of Us Part I."

FSR 3.1 brings several improvements and new capabilities:

Upscaling image quality enhancements, including reduced flickering and shimmering, ghosting reduction, and better detail preservation.

Decoupling of FSR 3 upscaling from frame generation, allowing FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other upscaling solutions.

A new AMD FidelityFX API for easier debugging and forward compatibility with updated versions of FSR.

Support for Vulkan and the Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK).

The first game announced to receive FSR 3.1 is "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" from Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The update will include all the enhancements of FSR 3.1, such as decoupling frame generation from upscaling and improvements to temporal upscaling image quality.

AMD recommends using FSR 3 Frame Generation with a minimum framerate of ~60 FPS before Frame Generation is applied for an optimal gaming experience. For those using FSR 3 with a VRR display, it's suggested to keep the framerate within the monitor's refresh range to prevent screen tearing.

With the rapid adoption of FSR 3 and the upcoming release of FSR 3.1, AMD continues to enhance the gaming experience for players and developers alike. We invite you to share your thoughts and experiences with AMD’s FSR technology in the comments below.