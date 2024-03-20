Get 'Software Testing Strategies' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Software Testing Strategies covers a wide range of topics in the field of software testing, providing practical insights and strategies for professionals at every level.

With equal emphasis on theoretical knowledge and practical application, this book is a valuable resource for programmers, testers, and anyone involved in software development.

The first part delves into the fundamentals of software testing, teaching you about test design, tooling, and automation. The chapters help you get to grips with specialized testing areas, including security, internationalization, accessibility, and performance.

The second part focuses on the integration of testing into the broader software delivery process, exploring different delivery models and puzzle pieces contributing to effective testing. You’ll discover how to craft your own test strategies and learn about lean approaches to software testing for optimizing processes.

The final part goes beyond technicalities, addressing the broader context of testing. The chapters cover case studies, experience reports, and testing responsibilities, and discuss the philosophy and ethics of software testing.

By the end of this book, you’ll be equipped to elevate your testing game and ensure software quality, and have an indispensable guide to the ever-evolving landscape of software quality assurance.

Software Testing Strategies, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 3, so act fast.