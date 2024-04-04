Cloud Software Group and Microsoft announce $1.65 billion cloud and AI partnership

Cloud Software Group and Microsoft have announced an eight-year strategic partnership agreement, with Cloud Software Group committing $1.65 billion to Microsoft’s cloud and generative AI capabilities. This collaboration aims to strengthen the Citrix virtual application and desktop platform and develop new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap.

Under this partnership, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, will be the preferred Microsoft Global Azure Partner solution for Enterprise Desktop as a Service when collaborating with joint Azure customers. The companies will jointly support customer success by offering tailored solutions, expert guidance, and support to accelerate customers’ cloud journeys. Citrix will also leverage Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution, integrating the benefits of the Citrix platform with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

Sridhar Mullapudi, General Manager at Citrix, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “As organizations embrace flexible work models, the need to empower employees with secure, innovative solutions for enhanced productivity becomes imperative. The partnership between Citrix and Microsoft epitomizes the ‘Better Together’ relationship, combining both companies’ strengths to deliver unmatched value and innovation to our customers.”

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group is built on a shared vision for customer success through cloud and AI technology adoption. Together, we will enhance the customer experience with integrated solutions and go-to-market support for its Citrix business unit.”

The agreement also focuses on accelerating productivity and AI innovations. Cloud Software Group’s engineering organizations are deploying GitHub Copilot to increase developer productivity, while Spotfire, a Cloud Software Group business unit, has announced a new extension built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI service to assist customers with data analysis. And to increase collaboration and productivity, Cloud Software Group will transition all its employees to Microsoft 365, enabling joint go-to-market activities with best-in-class productivity and AI tools.