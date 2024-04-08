Samsung introduces faster EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards with up to 1TB capacity

Samsung today unveiled the latest versions of its EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards, targeting mobile devices and handheld gaming consoles. The new cards feature enhanced transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s, marking a 23 percent improvement over their predecessors.

Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung, stated, “With the mobile and handheld gaming market on the rise, we aimed to accelerate data transfers on these devices with our updated EVO Select and EVO Plus lines. We also recognized the demand for larger storage options, such as a 1TB memory card, for digital files like games, video footage, and photos. With these new additions, users can enjoy ample space, swift speeds, and the durability to last for years.”

The refreshed microSD cards provide fast, reliable, and durable storage across various capacities. With speeds reaching 160 MB/s, users can swiftly transfer, store, and share everything from vacation snapshots to portable game libraries. These cards are universally compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming consoles, making them versatile for multiple household devices. Additionally, the Grade 3 (U3) Speed Grade ensures compatibility with most high-resolution and 4K video recording devices.

Samsung microSD cards with capacities of 128GB and above support an application performance class of A2, crucial for installing and using applications on mobile devices. The cards also boast a video speed class rating of V30, facilitating the quick transfer of large video files. Equipped with Samsung’s six-proof protection, the microSD line is resistant to water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact, ensuring data safety in various environments.

For the first time, Samsung will offer 1TB capacities for both the EVO Select microSD and PRO Plus microSD lines. The PRO Plus line caters to photographers, videographers, and content creators with action cameras and drones, offering transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s for seamless 4K UHD and FHD video and photo capture. The 1TB EVO Select and 1TB PRO Plus microSD cards are set to be available later this year.

The EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards, ranging from 64GB to 512GB, are available starting today on Samsung.com. All lines and capacities come with a ten-year limited warranty. The pricing for the EVO Select line starts at $14.99 for 64GB and goes up to $55.99 for 512GB, with the 1TB version coming later this year. The EVO Plus line starts at $15.99 for 64GB and goes up to $60.99 for 512GB. The PRO Plus line, available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, will also have a 1TB option available later this year.